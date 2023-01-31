‘The Picture Taker’ examines art, history and betrayal | Culture & Leisure

In the age of smartphone cameras and Instagram moments and the apparent need to document his Benedict eggs for posterity, it’s hard to gauge the importance of photography. The Independent Lens documentary (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) The Picture Taker explores the power of cameras to create memories of life’s milestones and capture societal, cultural and political history in the making , often while betraying both subject and photographer.
During his life and career, Memphis photographer Ernest Withers (1922-2007) took some two million photos, mostly of his black neighbors and their weddings, baptisms and first communions, but also of the extraordinarily culture rich in his city. The crossroads of blues, country, gospel, honkytonk and rockabilly that would catapult Elvis Presley onto the world stage and make Memphis the home of everything from Sun Records to Stax Records was on Withers’ doorstep. And his photographs of BB King, Presley, James Brown and so many others performing in rowdy local nightclubs provide a visual museum of a mid-20th century cultural explosion.
Withers also acted as a photojournalist, documenting the founding moments of the civil rights movement. Banned from taking photos during the 1955 trial of the accused killers of Emmett Tills, he still managed to capture a photo of an elderly witness pointing fingers at the defendants, an image of defiance and accusation that little explains close how the Till case launched the modern civil rights movement. .
He became intimate with other civil rights leaders and captured Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the very last night of his life. Among his photos is that of King’s open suitcase on the bed of the Lorraine Motel, where King was murdered.
Withers was such a giant figure in Memphis that on the day of his funeral, when President George W. Bush was visiting town, it was the funeral that grabbed the headlines. The Presidents’ visit was covered on page three.
It wasn’t until later that biographers and scholars uncovered a secret Withers had taken to his grave: he had been a paid informant and photographer for the FBI. He helped the agency, then headed by the authoritarian J. Edgar Hoover, document suspected communists, agitators, and troublemakers in the movement. The film features characters reading their records in disbelief, amazed and saddened by Withers’ betrayal. We learn that it was Withers who told the FBI that Dr. King checked into the Lorraine Motel.
The film also documents the horrific racism Withers endured during his life in a town that many black residents called Mississippi’s largest city. It doesn’t seek to excuse Withers’ actions, but tries to provide context for the compromises and shortcuts he might have made to support his large family in oppressive circumstances.
The film interviews people with extremely varied perspectives. Some see his entire output as invaluable, while others view him as a Judas who fought his way through a circle of righteous martyrs. The Picture Taker offers a moving look at American history as well as a tragic and sobering contemplation of human nature.
Dominating theme of our pop culture, the notion of real estate to die for the new detective series The Watchful Eye (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14). After a mysterious death results in an outstanding legacy, a suspicious matriarch (Kelly Bishop, Gilmore Girls) hires a seductive young Elena (Mariel Molino) to spy on the proceedings at a legendary New York building. There she finds secret passageways, chilling deeds, and a possible path to quick riches for herself and willing co-conspirators.
TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A Cursed Site on NCIS (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
A Crook Expires on NCIS: Hawaii (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
A chain reaction on Quantum Leap (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Feeding a Fur Baby in The Good Doctor (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe star in director Ridley Scotts’ 2000 epic Gladiator (6 and 10:30 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
Gruff advice on The Neighborhood (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG)… Americas Got Talent: All Stars (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)… The Bachelor (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).. A career crossroads on Bob Hearts Abishola (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … A countdown on Alert: Missing Persons Unit (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Hubbard on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Christopher Meloni and DArcy Carden visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional, sleazy Technicolor blarney approach to director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).