Entertainment
Can Pathaan’s Success End the Boycott Bollywood Trend?
It has been only five days since the release of Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan and in just these five days, Pathan broke all previous records and set new benchmarks for Hindi films. So far Pathan has collected Rs 282 crore in India and grossed Rs 550 crore globally in these five days and became the highest grossing Hindi film after Pandemic.
Read also : Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 5 – SRKS Movie is Officially a Global Blockbuster
But looking back just a few weeks ago, it seemed impossible for this YRF’s spy thriller to hit those numbers, even as a movie’s lifetime collection. The main reason for this uncertainty about Pathaan’s box office success among trade analysts and moviegoers was not the film’s content, but the current Boycott Bollywood trend. 2022 has been one of the worst years for Bollywood as Hindi cinema has witnessed a bunch of flopped and box office disastrous movies.
Read also : LSC to Pathaan: Top 5 Bollywood Movies Boycotted by Twitter in 2022
It has been claimed that movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prthviraj also failed at the box office because of this Boycott Bollywood trend. Yes, all these films failed at the box office, but the reason for their poor performance was not the “Boycott Bollywood” trend, but it was the content of the film. None of these films received positive reviews from critics and there was no positive word of mouth among audiences for these films either.
Some social media users were trying to come up with frivolous reasons to support this Boycott Bollywood trend. Every day you woke up and another boycott trend was about to piss people off by digging into the actor’s past statements, his religious and political affiliations, or even his food preferences (remember this gang ranbir Kapoor’s ten-year-old video where he admits ‘he likes to eat beef’ to support their tendency to boycott Brahmastra).
For Pathaan, it was Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini. Many social media users started the Boycott Pathaan trend by claiming that Deepika’s saffron bikini was an insult to the Hindu community. Some dharam ke rakshaks of our peaceful Hindu religion were burning movie posters, destroying movie theaters to screen Pathaanin in the name of saving our Hindu religion.
Read also : Pathaan- Besharam Rang Song sparks outrage, netizens start boycott trend
This sudden outbreak of violence has even forced the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to speak out against this recent practice of launching calls for the boycott of certain films, claiming that such “negative” remarks “invalidate the ‘atmosphere’ at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its influence. like a soft power. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party leaders and workers not to indulge in unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.
The problem with this new Boycott Bollywood trend was that these boycotts were no longer about the content of films, as in the case of, PK (2014), Padmaavat (2018), or revenge for the death of a stranger which, according to people, has been shunned by the industry and its gatekeepers, in fact, he has simply become a meager political weapon of so-called ‘Dharam Ke Rakshak‘ to divert the attention of the common man from more serious economic and social problems such as rising unemployment, rising fuel prices, growing intolerance towards minorities.
Perhaps Pathaan’s success has proven that people have slowly started to realize that this Boycott Bollywood trend is being used to distract them from more serious issues. As they say “You can fool everyone some of the time and some people all the time, but you can’t fool everyone all the time”.
Although it is too early to say that this is the end of the Boycott Bollywood trend, Pathaan’s success must have instilled some confidence in other filmmakers in the Hindi film industry that as long as you make good entertaining films, people will flock to the halls. The record box office performances of films such as PK (2014), Dangal (2016), Brahmastra (2022) and now Pathaan (2022) despite huge backlash on social media, are proof of this.
