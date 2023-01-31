Entertainment
Aroostook’s new entertainment spot resurrects Loring nostalgia
CARIBOU, Maine A massive new entertainment venue in Caribou resurrects a popular restaurant and bowling alley from the former Loring Air Force Base.
Evergreen Lanes and Rendezvous Restaurant opened last Tuesday at 60 Access Highway with 12 bowling lanes, a bar and restaurant and Maine’s largest TV, promoter Shawn Pelletier said.
At 35,000 square feet, it’s Caribou’s largest restaurant and event space. It also resurrects 10-pin bowling in northern Maine, which disappeared in 1994 when Loring closed.
Pelletier worked with Hilda Quinones and her son, Justin Quinones, on the bowling alley. Hilda Quinones knew that Pelletier had purchased the Access Highway building and reached out. A conversation with Wayne Langley, the newest owner of the first Rendezvous restaurant in Limestone, inspired Pelletier to add a restaurant.
A Limestone native, Pelletier had fond memories of the restaurant and Evergreen Lanes.
“My family wasn’t in the military, but a lot of military kids went to school in Limestone. Evergreen was where we hung out,” Pelletier said. “Rendezvous has been around since the 1950s and has always been popular with the military. People will tell you it’s the best pizza they’ve ever had.
Even after the base closed, people continued to come to Rendezvous, Langley said. He used the same secret recipes passed down from the original owner, Edmund Owen.
Last fall, Langley sold the recipes to Pelletier, closed the Limestone restaurant and agreed to train Rendezvous’ new kitchen staff.
Pelletier owns apartments and has also invested in Northern Maine Brewing Company and Hilltop Heights Senior Living in Caribou.
The Evergreen/Rendezvous project took two years. Supply chain issues have delayed the opening several times since July. Pelletier pushed the opening back to late October, then early December, and the contractors finished in early January. Pelletier held several soft openings before the official opening on January 24.
The initial projected cost was $4.7 million, but increased shipping and equipment purchase costs drove up the final price, which Pelletier declined to elaborate on.
Evergreen is the second of Pelletier’s investments, with Hilltop Heightsto benefit from Caribou’s tax increment financing program.
People will be invited to watch sporting events on the Rendezvous’ enormous 9ft by 16ft television.
The business also has a boutique bowling alley, arcade, private space for meetings and events, and a 40 x 50 inch outdoor patio. The dining room and sports bar can accommodate 250 people.
Hilda and Justin Quinones work in the pro shop and help out bowling.
The new Rendezvous literally has a piece of the past: the renovated restaurant’s neon sign from the 1950s shines above the main entrance.
Langley has spent 50 years in the restaurant business and is happy to help keep the Rendezvous spirit alive, he said. The menu offers the most original dishes, such as the famous local pizza, meatball grinders, spaghetti, roast beef subs, burgers and appetizers.\
“The Rendezvous has always been a family place and we always want it to be a place for families,” Langley said. “It’s a sports bar, bowling alley and entertainment venue. It’s the same Rendezvous vibe, but way more than I ever imagined.
The spot has only been open for a week, but already hundreds of people have come from the area and outside of Aroostook, Pelletier said.
Snowmobilers Jessica Libby, Tim York and Sara Farnham, all of Mapleton, stopped by the Rendezvous bar on Friday. All three said they would return with family and friends.
“There’s a good vibe here,” Libby said. “I think it will bring a lot of people to the area.
This is exactly what Langley and Pelletier want to see.
This fall, Evergreen Lanes will begin offering community bowling leagues. As a member of the United States Bowling Congress, Evergreen will eventually host state league championships, attracting players and spectators from around the country.
Attracting more people to Caribou will become all the more important as the town appears to be a more desirable location for outdoor recreation and entertainment, Pelletier said.
“We want it to be a destination, something unique to the area that will draw people in, the same way we might go to Bangor or Portland to visit certain places,” Pelletier said.
