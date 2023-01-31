Here’s a look at John Reed Fitness West Hollywood’s progress





Scaffolding is lowered from the construction site at 8612 Santa Monica Blvd, the former home of 24-Hour Fitness Sport and future home of John Reed Fitness West Hollywood. We got a glimpse of the remodeling and renovations to the new structure at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Westbourne Drive. It seems they are determined to bring the space into the 21st century with something new and different (there was always an 80s feel to the space no matter the color or the metallic foils on the walls) . This week’s reveal gives us a dark futuristic building with details that resemble snake or fish scales covering most of the building. The walls have subtle dark colors which make it look elegant from certain angles. There was construction going on inside despite the rain and the upstairs windows of what was once the ground floor of the gymnasium were wide open. It is not yet clear if the open windows will be part of the new structure, but we can hope for the option of an open space. We also got a glimpse of the interior of the first floor before they covered the windows again. Our photos reveal that there is still a lot of work to do, but the basement is being completely revamped. It doesn’t look like anyone will walk into the future John Reed Fitness gym and still feel like they’re inside the old 24-hour gym, only with a cheap makeover . It’s too early to tell what the finished product will look like inside, but it will have to be high to justify the allegedly high membership prices that are rumored to compete with Equinox up the street on Sunset Boulevard. We also don’t know what they will do with the pool. A peek through the cracks still shows the old swimming pool intact but empty, dirty and quite sad. It is not yet known whether they are building an indoor pool or not, but the old pool will have to go. It’s a horror. Rumor has it that this new West Hollywood gym was supposed to open last summer, but a construction worker is now telling us it might not open until late spring or mid-summer of this year. John Reed Fitness gyms (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Womens Club, JOHN & JANES, THE REED) are operated by RSG Group. RSG also operates Golds Gym and the upscale Heimat Fitness Center which took over the 1930s industrial factory building located next to the CEMEX Hollywood concrete plant at 1000 N. La Brea Avenue. What do you think of the structure so far?

