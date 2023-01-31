K-Drama star Song Joong-ki announces his marriage to British actress Katy Louise Saunders and announces they are expecting a baby





Song Joong-ki was married to Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years. South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has married British actress Katy Louise Saunders and the two are expecting their first child together. According to CNNthe actor, who is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Vincenzo’revealed the news in a long letter to his fan club called “Ki Aile”. In the letter, Mr. Song wrote, “Today we have just returned from registering our marriage to begin our married life based on deep trust and love. I have sworn to live with Katy Louise Saunders , who spent precious time with me, supporting me and taking care of me.” “She has a good heart and lives her life with passion. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I become a better person,” he added, according to the exit. Additionally, in his message, Mr. Song said that he and Ms. Saunders, who made a brief appearance in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” in 2003, had “dreamed of having a happy family”. “Fortunately, a precious life has come to us,” he added. Read also | ChatGPT passes US medical licensing exam, says Elon Musk… Song Joong-ki is one of South Korea’s most popular actors who debuted with ‘A Frozen Flower’. He was last seen in K-drama’Reborn rich ‘. He has the next movie, “Bogota: City of the Lost” alongside Ro Gi Wan and filmmaker Kim Hee Jin’s film noir ‘Hwaran’. According to CNN, Mr. Song was married to Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years. The couple stunned millions of fans when they announced their divorce in 2019. They shot to fame after playing lovers on the romance TV series. ‘Descendants of the Sun’ in 2016. The pair even earned the nickname “Song Song couple.” Featured Video of the Day What Young Citizens Want from Budget 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/k-drama-star-song-joong-ki-announces-marriage-to-british-actor-katy-louise-saunders-says-theyre-expecting-baby-3738201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos