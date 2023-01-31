There’s a Ghost Exhibit Happening in Hollywood for One Night Only





Following the launch of their mockumentary Metal myths, part 2, the enthusiastic Ghost pundits are the subject of a pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles. The unique event focuses its attention on their absolute late ’60s era and offers fans the chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise. Ghost: reverence and resurrection will take place at the famous Whiskey a Go Go on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood – number 8901, if you use Google Maps – on Wednesday, February 1. Hosted by Metal Myths‘Dusty Comstock, The Expo will be the first-ever on-site event to feature the subject of their most acclaimed episode. “We invite you to the archival exhibition Ghost: reverence and resurrection from 4 p.m. until late,” Dusty explains in a promotional video, which you can watch below. “You’re invited to view and revere artifacts from Ghost’s short-lived yet massively influential 1969 iteration. “Long unseen and never made available to the public, archival objects will be available for your viewing pleasure,” he continues in a hypnotic tone. “Come see the 1969 ghoul costumes and masks on the very stage where they performed that now legendary concert on September 13, 1969.” Along with a display of clippings and “a veritable treasure trove of ephemera,” fans will be able to purchase a repress of Ghost’s EP Seven Thumbs of Satanic Panicwhich includes Kiss the goat and Mary on the crosswhich will only be available during the day. For more information, visit the Whiskey A Go Go website. (Image credit: whiskyagogo.com) In other Ghost news, the band recently released a brand new version of Weirsa song originally taken from last year reign album. The revamped track features a guest appearance from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

