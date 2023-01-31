Interview | Bhuvan Bam: Bollywood has taken over the OTT space | Web series

It’s hard not to get carried away by Bhuvan Bam’s story. More than her new Disney+ series Hotstar Taaza Khabar — an easy-to-digest, rich rags-to-riches tale — it’s the story behind the show that’s close to your heart.

Bhuvan had an undeniably meteoric and meteoric rise to fame. Originally an aspiring actor and musician, after several unsuccessful auditions he took matters into his own hands. In 2015, he started his own YouTube channel called BB Ki Vines (which currently has over 25 million subscribers) where he performed skits and played several now beloved characters like Titu Mama and Bablu Bhaiya. In 2021, on his channel, Bhuvan released Dhindora – an 8 episode slapstick comedy series using these same characters. Each episode of the show has recorded between 30 and 60 million views. Read also : Taaza Khabar Trailer: Bhuvan Bam is the King of Mumbai in The Tale of Wealth. look

After the thunderous success of Dhindoras, it was only a matter of time before a streaming platform called. The result is Disney+ Hotstars Taaza Khabar. In the show, Bhuvan plays Vasya, a public toilet manager in Mumbai who struggles to make ends meet and support his family. That is until he wakes up with the ability to get news alerts on his phone about things that haven’t happened yet. In no time, all his dreams come true and he becomes a great money-maker, who gradually becomes overwhelmed by greed.

Over the phone, Bhuvan told me about the shows’ smash hits, content creators being taken seriously as storytellers, and his dreams of being on the big screen.

Edited excerpts:

The show has been number one on Ormax Media’s most-watched list for several weeks now. Did you ever imagine that Taaza Khabar would receive this kind of reception? And is massive success on YouTube different from success on a streaming platform?

It’s a great feeling. I didn’t expect something like this to happen. Frankly, I didn’t even expect a million views. This show was like an extra responsibility on my shoulders because I never tested these runoffs. The success of YouTube is good because it is free for everyone and YouTube is a very transparent platform. The numbers are there and anyone who likes a video will comment immediately. But with OTT platforms, they have to go through a different path. And for someone, subscribing to a platform and paying money is a different level.

When we first announced Taaza Khabar, a lot of people started commenting saying that we don’t want to pay to watch the show, so that was my biggest concern. But when the trailer dropped, I couldn’t see a single comment about money. And now, thanks to word of mouth, the show has spread to people who didn’t even know who I was. That’s when I knew, okay, this show landed.

How was your approach to Taaza Khabar different from that of Dhindora? It was obviously a slapstick comedy where you play almost every character and that’s a completely different genre. But are there different things to keep in mind when creating a show for a streaming platform?

It was a totally different approach right from the writing stage. I knew that if I did anything outside of YouTube, I had to prove my mettle as an actor. It was to be a different kind of show. Playing 20+ characters on YouTube is a totally different area and believe me, it’s really tough.

But how do I make people believe that I can be more than Titu Mama or Bablu Bhaiya? Every day I used to go on set with this fear of pleasing aaj Titu Mama na dikhe and I would check the monitor after every shot to see if Vasya looked like any of the characters I have played before. Other than that, I also had Hotstar by my side from day one. We used to send every draft to them for comment, and there were legalities and do’s and don’ts, so it was a very different way of working than Dhindora.

What I found interesting about Taaza Khabar is that it’s basically the familiar, old-fashioned rags-to-riches masala movie, except here told over six episodes. Why was this the story you wanted to tell through your streaming debut?

It was actually originally a movie when we started writing it. But when we pitched it to Hotstar, they wanted to do it as a series. That’s why we wrote cliffhangers at the end of each episode. And I wanted to do something different from what I had done so far, which was comedy and, in one page, this story was very interesting.

The screenwriters (Hussain and Abbas Dalal) and I also felt it was a simple story that would really connect with the masses. We’ve seen the rags to riches story so many times, but it had a lot of heart and there was also the sci-fi element, which we hoped to explore more in Season 2.

I feel like something changed in the streaming space after the wild success of Taaza Khabar and I was trying to figure out what his success means. Is it that simple that content creators should be taken seriously as storytellers by the industry?

I think giving social media creators full creative control is what platforms call for. But I think every artist should have the chance to show their talent. That’s what I thought the OTT space would be – kind of a bridge for content creators. But now Bollywood has taken over the OTT space. This is why it was so important for Taaza Khabar to work. I met a bunch of creator friends recently and they told me they were even more nervous than I was about the show because they really needed it so people at the top could see what creators are capable. We just want to show that we have potential and great stories to tell. We just need someone who trusts us.

You also talked a lot about your dreams of being in movies. Is it fair to say that the next time we see you, you might be on the big screen?

I really do not know. I don’t even want to think about it now. I feel like I have a lot to do with these two sequels (Dhindora Season 2 and Taaza Khabar Season 2) and just want to deliver. At the moment, my only goal is to land these two sequels.

For the whole team, celebrating the show’s success isn’t just about throwing a party or something. It’s all of us sitting together, taking feedback and discussing how we can do better next season. But yes, Bollywood is the aspiration. But that doesn’t mean I have to do it now. If it’s not today, it will be tomorrow.