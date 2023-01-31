Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress, dies at 75





Cindy Williams, who was among America’s most recognizable stars in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’, has died, her family has announced Monday. 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, his children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released by family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. speak out,” the statement read. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and our privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and had a brilliant sense of humor and sparkling wit that everyone loved.” Williams worked with some of Hollywood’s most high-profile directors in a film career that preceded his full-time stint in television, appearing in George Cukor’s 1972 “Travels With My Aunt,” George Lucas’ “American Graffiti.” in 1973 and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” in 1974. But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spin-off that aired on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and which, at its heyday, was among the most popular shows on television. two blue-collar roommates who worked on a Milwaukee brewery assembly line in the 1950s and 1960s. “They were beloved characters,” Williams told The Associated Press in 2002. Feeney was naive and confident. The actors drew inspiration from their own lives for plot inspiration. “We would make a list at the start of each season of the talent we had,” Marshall told the AP in 2002. I used it on the show. I did tap dancing. Williams told The Associated Press in 2013 that she and Marshall had “very different personalities,” but stories of the two clashing during the making of the show were “a bit of a stretch.” The series was the rare hit network about working-class characters, with its empowering opening song: “Give us a chance, we’ll take it, read us any rule, we’ll break it.” This opening would become as popular as the show itself.Williams and Marshall’s singing of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they jumped together has become a cultural phenomenon and an often invoked piece of nostalgia.Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018. Actor Rosario Dawson shared a video of the opening theme on Twitter Tuesday. “I sing this song with so much gratitude for you two ladies,” Dawson tweeted. “Absolute gems. United Again Rest in Heaven Cindy Williams.” The show also starred Michael McKean and David Lander as Laverne and Shirley’s bizarre hangers – on Lenny and Squiggy. Lander died in 2020. McKean paid tribute to Williams on Twitter with a souvenir from the production. the audience having a great time,” McKean tweeted. “Cindy walks past me to make her entrance and with a glorious smile says, ‘The show is on’!” Amen. Thank you, Cindy. “As the ratings plummeted during the sixth season, the characters moved from Milwaukee to Burbank, California, trading their brewing jobs for work at a department store. In 1982, Williams became pregnant and wanted her hours reduced. When her demands weren’t met, she walked off the set and took legal action against her production company. She appeared infrequently during the final season. Williams is born one of two sisters in the Van Nuys area of ​​Los Angeles in 1947. Her family moved to Dallas shortly after her birth, but returned to Los Angeles, where she began acting while attending Birmingham High School and a theater arts major at LA City College. American Style”. His role in s “American Graffiti” by Lucas would become a defining role. The film was a precursor to a nostalgic 1950s and early 1960s boom that was to follow. “Happy Days”, with its “American Graffiti” co-star Ron Howard, would premiere the following year. Laverne and Shirley’s characters first appeared on television as Henry Winkler’s Fonzie dates before getting their own show. Lucas also considered her for the role of Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” a role that went to Carrie Fisher. Over the past three decades, Williams has made guest appearances on dozens of television series, including “7th Heaven,” “8 Simple Rules,” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” In 2013, she and Marshall appeared in a “Laverne & Shirley” tribute episode of the Nickelodeon series “Sam and Cat.” Shirley,” at a theater in Palm Springs, Calif., near her home in Desert Hot Springs. Williams was married to singer Bill Hudson of the musical group The Hudson Brothers from 1982 to 2000. Hudson was the father of her two children. He was previously married to Goldie Hawn and is also the father of actor Kate Hudson.

