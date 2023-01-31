EXPLAINER: Why everyone is debating Riseborough’s Oscar nomination | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Nothing is Tom Cruise’s snub or The Enduring Inflections of Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley made so much noise this year’s Oscars as a Best Actress nomination for British actress Andrea Risenborough.

Riseborough was unexpectedly named for her performance as an alcoholic single mother from Texas in the barely seen indie drama To Leslie”, a choice that shocked Oscar pundits and has since caught the attention of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences For a movie that made $27,322 at the box office, To Leslie and Riseborough made a lot of noise.

The problem is the way Riseborough’s candidacy was promoted. Although many award contenders are backed by orchestrated campaigns paid for by their film’s studio, Riseborough rose through the Oscar ranks thanks in large part to the local efforts of To Leslie director Michael Morris and his wife, the actress Mary McCormack. They urged stars to see the film and either arrange a screening or praise Riseborough’s performance on social media. And many of them did.

So what’s the problem ? Cronyism in Hollywood isn’t exactly news; that’s more or less the modus operandi. But Riseborough’s nomination and the strong response it engendered disrupted this year’s Oscar season, with potential repercussions for the Oscars in March and offers from all future Oscar hopefuls.

WHO IS ANDREA RISEBOROUGH?

For around 15 years, Riseborough, 41, has been a regular performer in London film, TV and theater but struggles to register at times due to her chameleonic performances. She appeared in Mike Leigh’s Happy-Go-Lucky (2008). She made a strong impression as Riggan’s girlfriend in Birdman (2014). She played Stalin’s daughter in The Death of Stalin (2017). In Mandy (2018), alongside Nicolas Cage, she plays his character’s kidnapped girlfriend. Riseborough had several other notable credits in 2022, including David O. Russell’s Amsterdam and Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda the Musical. She’s been doing acclaimed work in adventurous independent films long enough that an Oscar vote for her could also be in part for her unassuming work.

HOW UNEXPECTED WAS RISEBOROUGH’S APPOINTMENT?

Hardly anyone expected Riseborough’s last-minute campaign to land him a nomination. It wasn’t totally out of left field, though. Riseborough’s performance in To Leslie had been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. But she wasn’t expected to be in the mix in what was widely considered the toughest category to break into this year. Riseborough was nominated along with Cate Blachett (Tr), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

I’m amazed” Riseborough told Deadline shortly after the announcement of the nominations. “It was so hard to believe this could ever happen because we really hadn’t been in contention for anything else. Even though we had a lot of support, the idea that this could actually happen seemed so far away.

Two much-loved performances were left out: Viola Davis in The Woman King” and Danielle Deadwyler in Till.” The fact that the category’s most egregious rebuffs are both black women has been discussed. Till manager Chinonye Chukwu, in an Instagram post, suggested the system had failed. We live in a world and work in industries that engage so aggressively in defending whiteness and perpetuating shameless misogyny toward black women.

HOW IS THE RISEBOROUGH CAMPAIGN DIFFERENT?

Most acting nominees take part in some sort of Oscar campaign to help highlight their performance and entice voters to watch their film. It is a game that is played. Playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris noted on Twitter: Don’t people realize what the actresses did for Andrea Riseborough is happening privately every night for months starting in October for each movie /performance (with) a chance.

There are rules that limit the types of events held and even the number of email promotions to Academy members during the voting period. Most campaigns have seasoned strategists behind them and a substantial amount of money. Those pushing Riseborough, however, have managed to draw attention to it without such support. Instead, they relied on A-listers to spread the word.

Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams and Courtney Cox have all hosted screenings for the film. You should win it all Winslet told him in a virtual Q&A. Other stars like Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Mira Sorvino and Rosie O’Donnell congratulated her on social media. Those who supported Riseborough saw in the campaign no Sunset billboards, no For Your Consideration ads, just a deep Rolodex, a revolutionary way to circumvent traditional Oscar rituals. In a since-deleted post, actress Christina Ricci wrote of the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination: So it’s only movies and actors who can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me.

DID THIS BROKEN ANY RULES?

There is no public evidence that Riseborough or anyone on his behalf clearly broke academy regulations. The showings and endorsements that propelled Riseborough are commonplace. Some have speculated that Riseborough may have received a boost due to the strong passion of her supporters, who could have made her their top candidate.

But if the academy finds that someone has violated the rules of direct contact with members of the academy and in a way outside the scope of these rules, “the board of directors of the academy may take corrective action or impose penalties, including disqualification,” according to the academy’s bylaws. “In addition, any member of the academy who has authorized, performed or otherwise permitted campaign activity that is determined by the Board of Governors to have violated the letter or spirit of these Bylaws may be subject to membership suspension or expulsion from the academy.

Oscar nominations have rarely been overruled, but it has happened. In 2014, composer Bruce Broughton, nominated for Best Original Song, was disqualified after it was revealed that he emailed members of the music branch to draw attention to the song’s submission. At the time, Broughton, a former governor of the academy, was a member of the Music Branches Executive Committee.

HOW HAS THE ACADEMY RESPONDED?

The academy has not commented on Riseborough’s appointment. But on Friday he announced he would be conducting a review of campaign procedures around this year’s nominees to ensure that no guidelines had been violated and to let us know if changes to the guidelines might be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication. .

We trust the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performance, the academy added.

