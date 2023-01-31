



MCU’s First Trans Actor Zoe Terakes Talks Making History At Marvel “We belong there with the big guys.”



During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff in Park City during Sundance, Stone heart star of the series Zoe Terakes discussed what it means to be the first trans actor in the MCU.

Last year, Terakes was announced as part of Stone heart playing a key character in the series. As usual, Marvel Studios is handling the show with maximum secrecy, but during our interview, Terakes was thrilled to share what it means to them to be part of the Marvel Family. Here is what they said: “I think as trans people, growing up, I didn’t see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie. And so I think I feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and know that they exist and know that they can have superpowers, and that’s where we belong. We don’t just belong in stories of trauma on the fringes of death in things, you know? We belong there with the greats. So yes, it meant a lot to me. Could these comments also reveal that the character of Terakes does indeed have powers? It’s possible, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure. Image via Marvel Studios RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Concept Art Reveals Riri Williams’ Original Mark 2 Ironheart Suit COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY While Marvel Studios doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to diversity, the company has been working to change that throughout Phase 4 and beyond. For example, Chloe Zhaoit is Eternals introduced the MCU’s first openly gay superhero, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the first deaf superhero, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had an asian superhero (Simu Liu) taking on a leading role in cinema history for the first time, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness present Xochitl Gomez as the MCU’s first Latino superhero, America Chavez. Stone heart promises to keep this welcome trend going by featuring Tarakes and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Casting in undisclosed roles.

What is Stone heart About? Next Dominique Thorne as the titular character, Stone heart should focus on Riri Williams’ rise from budding superhero to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) successor. Created by Chinaka Hodge for Disney+, Stone heart also stars Anthony Ramos like The Hood, jim rash as Dean of MIT, Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliya, Shakira Barrera, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Sonia Dennis, Paul Calderonand summer cry. Stone heart is set to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023. Waiting to know more Stone heartmake sure you don’t miss the full interview with Terakes at Sundance 2023 for their new film, Talk to mewhich has just been picked up by A24.

