Sometimes Hollywood does it right | News, Sports, Jobs

My wife can tell you that I’m not a big fan of Hollywood. I never liked his lavish, cash-hungry lifestyle. As a result, she is lucky enough to take me to the movies more than once or twice a year.
But recently, fortunately, she convinced me of it. We went to see Tom Hanks in a film about a troubled older man who has lost his wife, contemplates suicide, but is saved from it by neighbors reaching out to help him.
Although I still have my Hollywood phobias, I have to admit that I usually make an exception when it comes to Tom Hanks. He’s not just a good actor; he is a good human being.
I met Hanks once. It was a year or two after starring in the movie, Saving Private Ryan. At the time, I was involved in establishing a national World War II memorial in Washington. Not only was our organization responsible for finding a site, developing a design, and then building the Memorial – Congress had also given us the responsibility of raising private funds to build it.
In terms of the fundraising obligation, Senator Bob Dole and Fred Smith, President of FedEx Corporation, had agreed to lead the fundraising campaign to raise the funds. Yet, we needed a recognized voice to articulate need and mission. When asked in a letter, Tom Hanks replied that he would do anything he could to help. He became that voice.
While making the movie Private Ryan, Hanks had spent time at the Normandy American Cemetery in Omaha Beach. He had been overwhelmed by the sacrifice made there and throughout western France as American soldiers died for the liberation of Europe. Hanks wanted to give back. He wanted to honor those who had died. He didn’t need to be convinced of the importance of a World War II memorial, he wanted to be part of it.
When, in late 2000, we had a groundbreaking ceremony where the Memorial would be built, Hanks was there.
We chatted, met his wife and had a very cordial conversation at a pre-event reception. What I wasn’t ready for were the remarks he would make during the ceremony.
I expected that a famous person, like Hanks, would probably have hired a speechwriter to come up with some powerful words. Instead, he stood up in front of the microphone and read about three paragraphs from Ernie Pyle’s book, Brave Men. It was the story of GI’s struggling and dying in the wintery mud and snow of Italy in brutal fighting in the mountains south of Rome, and how one night as they descended the mountain they stopped to salute, pray with and talk to their young commander, now dead and leaning against a wall there on the battlefield.
I don’t think there was a dry eye in the crowd that day when Hanks read those words. The revolutionary event did not concern him. It was about young men living the hell of war in a foreign land, fighting and dying for their country and a cause they believed in. It was clear that this ceremony was about them, not who the speakers were. I became a “Tom Hanks Guy” that day and have since followed him into the movies.
You might want to see his latest movie. The underlying truth is another story that springs deeply from human experience. Sometimes Hollywood succeeds.
Rolland Kidder is a resident of Stow.
