You did one thing and did Bollywood for 10 years – Maine News
After making her debut in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000, Preity went on to star in films such as Awara Pagal Deewana. In her new exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Preity talks about her absence from Hindi films, being cast in "soft roles" and the kind of films she wants to make.
You said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times that you were typecast when you started out. How did you feel about being offered these same roles?
There was a time when everyone was typecast in the industry. Such was the thinking in the film industry. You do one kind of role and then you keep having the same thing over and over again. But, I think I enjoyed doing all the roles that I played. Audiences loved seeing me in these sweet, sweet roles. I was lucky to have the chance to play on these beautiful songs. I never really thought about it (while being conservative). When I said I was typecast, I didn’t mean it in a negative way.
It was positive for me because I had a lot of love for the roles. There was a time when you did one thing and kept doing it for ten years. When I did a movie with Govinda, he told me he could do the same dialogue and the same scene four different ways and he did it four different ways. He’s not only a good actor or dancer, but he can also do great deeds, but no one has really brought that out in him.
What is your dream role?
I haven’t dabbled enough in comedy and action. Rona-dhona bahut kar liya maine (I’ve done a lot of crying and emotional stuff) but there’s still a lot I want to accomplish.
You haven’t been very active in front of the camera for a while now. Is this a deliberate move or is it just a lack of offers that match your preferences?
A lot of people ask me if I took a break, but I didn’t. I never felt like I had taken a step back, I worked in entertainment and media. I started with Mohabbatein, since then I have made 20 Hindi films and worked extensively in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and even Rajasthani. I make films in all languages. I’ve been in touch with my fans, I’ve done webcasts – roles that show who I am today. I shot a film in Lucknow, mayor, in which I play a mayor. There is a lot more to come in terms of Hindi movies.
What has been your best experience in the industry?
I started with big production houses – from my first music video with Rajshri Productions to my first movie with Yash Raj Films. And, my experience as an actor has been amazing. I’ve never been in the industry and I’ve had the chance to work with the biggest names and banners. Even my Telugu debut, which was a remake of Jo Jeeta Wo Sikandar, was with Pawan Kalyan. I have worked with many other big names including Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Govinda and JP Dutta. They all treated me and my family like family. My father or my mother were always on the film sets and they always had a lot of love. It was the best experience, everyone treated me and my family like their own family.
What is your most memorable fan moment?
Everyone has a fan moment when they meet Amitabh Bachchan. Every time I sat with him (on the Mohabbatein sets) I was speechless. And I was very young at that time. There was a time when it was very cold and I was shivering. He offered me his shawl but I was so shocked that I kept refusing saying ‘no sir, no sir, I don’t need it’. Eventually, Yash ji (producer Yash Chopra) stepped in and said “If I had this offer, I would have grabbed Amitabh Bachchan’s shawl and run away”. Of course, now that I have the shawl, I took it.
Have you ever encountered gender bias in the industry?
gender bias? In fact, I’ve always seen it as an advantage – in every way, I was lucky to have been born into a time or into a family that never made me feel like a woman was a negative point. I think I like being a woman in every way. I never felt biased, so maybe I can’t answer your question. I never felt that was holding me back. I’ve always been able to wear what I want and do what I want.
