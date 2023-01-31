Marvel Studios’ First Trans Male TV Actor Opens Up About His Major Role





One of the first trans actors to play a character in one of the MCU Disney+ offerings has spoken about the importance of his role. When it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, Marvel Studios has steadily gained momentum. Audiences saw Phastos in 2021 Eternals to be depicted in a same-sex relationship, and Thors pal, the King of Asgard herself, Valkyrie is also canonically bisexual. There have been a handful of other LGBTQ+ characters in the MCU, but the franchise still has a long way to go to better serve some weird parts of its fan base. Patti Harrison, a trans actress, appeared in episode 6 of She-Hulk: Lawyer last year before non-binary star Shea Coule was cast as a series regular on Marvels’ upcoming streaming show Stone heart. Now, the MCU’s first Disney+ male trans actor has opened up about his own role in the latest of those series. Zoe Terakes on her character Ironheart Zoe Terakes Interview with Collideractor Zoe Terakes explained what makes her Marvel Studios character Stone heart so special. He noted that he “I didn’t really know [he] existed” watching TV and movies growing up, feeling “deeply grateful” for the opportunity to put the trans community in the spotlight: I think as trans people, growing up, I didn’t see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie. And so I think I feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to watch and know that they exist and they can have superpowers, and that’s where we belong. Terakes continued, adding that trans and queer people belong there with the big guys. We don’t just belong in stories of trauma on the fringes of death in things, you know? We belong there with the greats. So yes, it meant a lot to me. Who could play Terakes? It is currently unknown who Zoe Terakes is playing in. Stone heart. He does, however, drop an interesting clue when he mentions “superpowers” in the quote above. Could the character of Terakes be a super powerful hero? Time will tell, but it sure would be great for Marvel Studios’ track record of queer representation if a trans actor played a full-fledged superhero. Tom Hiddlestons Loki, while not always a hero, was revealed to be bisexual, not to mention the aforementioned Phastos and Valkyrie. America Chavez, who entered the MCU scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshas yet to be officially confirmed as a lesbian like her comic book counterpart, but she has been wearing a Pride pin on his jacket throughout the film. It’s also important to note that Zoe Terakes isn’t the first trans-masc actor in the MCU, as Zack Barack previously portrayed one of Peter Parkers’ classmates in Spider-Man: Far From Home from 2019. marvel studios Stone heart isn’t slated to premiere before the end of the year, but will continue the adventures of Riri Williams after the characters’ successful debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

