Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan’s Massive Global Success: In Those Four Days, I Forgot My Last Four Years : Bollywood News





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the big screen in a lead role with Pathane on January 25, 2023 and erased box office records. After 2018 Zero, it’s his first starring role in a while as he’s had several productions and cameos over the past few years. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. But, the actor has had a bad run in terms of box office duds like Jab Harry met Sejal, fan, and Zero. But Pathaan’s prodigious performance made Shah Rukh Khan forget about the struggles of the past four years. Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan in the world: In these four days, I forgot my last four years Speaking about the past four years, Shah Rukh Khan said at Monday’s success press conference, The four years I had Covid had good and bad sides. I did not work. I was with my children. I saw them grow. My last movie didn’t work and people said my movies wouldn’t work anymore. So I thought of an alternative career: Italian cuisine. In these four days, I forgot my last four years, he added. Shah Rukh Khan added: “We have not met the media all three. We shot it (Pathaan) during Covid-19. We have worked very hard. So we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for being so supportive of the film, despite the fact that there may have been things that would have cut short the happy release of this film. I just want to say that there is so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratitude. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing cinemas back to life. Even Pathaan has been mired in controversy with the film receiving threats for Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron swimsuit in besharam Rang song. Calls for boycotts were made, posters were burned, theaters were threatened, etc. Strikethrough by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is currently playing in theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will now resume the filming of Atlee Kumar jawan on February 1, 2023. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Pathaan Trio Amar Akbar Anthony; says Siddharth Anand management means speaking the language of young people to tell old stories More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

