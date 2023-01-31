Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Picard’, ’24’ actor dead at 45 – National





Actress Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker on the show 24 and providing the voice of Tess in the popular video game The last of us, is dead. She was 45 years old. Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, according to her publicist. The type of cancer was not specified. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, reports Deadline, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking on new projects. One of her last roles was that of the fascinating Borg queen in Star Trek: Picardexactly two decades after making her screen debut in Star Trek: Enterprisein 2002. Read more: Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping a minor in gruesome new trial Wersching is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and their three sons: Freddie, 12, Archie, 4, and Ozzie. The story continues under the ad After his wife’s death, Full said, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find him. It’s everywhere. And we will find it. “As I led our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding alley and street, she was screaming GOODBYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I hear it ringing again. Goodbye buddy. “I love you little family”” Read more: ‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies at 33 Read next: West Edmonton Mall closing Mindbender indoor roller coaster Many Wersching colleagues paid tribute to the late actor online. Neil Druckmann, who created The last of us video game, wrote on Twitter: “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. trendy now Almost all doctors in Canada support moving to pan-Canadian licensing: poll

Parks Canada updates its reservation system to book camping and other activities “Annie, you left us way too soon. Wersching provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game, which has since been adapted into a television series for HBO. I miss my idiot friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us far too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! TLoU fans let’s show what they’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids gofundme: https://t.co/3QTnZtBY4B pic.twitter.com/baNHc1wdCT — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023 The story continues under the ad Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside the late actor in24, wrote on Twitter that “Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person she was. The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for his young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person she was. —Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 30, 2023 Born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., Wersching has appeared on dozens of television shows during her career. two-decade careerincluding recurring roles inBosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways and The Rookie. A GoFundMewas launchedto support the family. With files from The Associated Press The story continues under the ad



The Last of Us set designer discusses the importance of cinema in Alberta

