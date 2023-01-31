Disney turns 100: How a small animation studio took over Hollywood

It’s been 100 years since a certain Walter Elias Disney and his brother Roy founded a small animation studio in Hollywood.

The Disney Brothers Studio became the Walt Disney Company, and a century later this small family business is a multinational entertainment monolith worth more than $200 billion.

Expanding far beyond animation, Disney now owns star wars and Marvel movies, as well as sports broadcaster ESPN, National Geographic and entertainment heavyweight 20th Century Fox.

It also runs amusement parks and cruises around the world and operates popular streaming services Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

The world has changed enormously since Walt Disney first took his pencil to sketch its now ubiquitous characters. And the company has weathered many storms between World War II and the streaming wars of recent times.

As the dust settles on decades of expansion, where does Disneys Magic Kingdom stand?

Keeping the magic relevant

From the start, Disney had to fight to stay relevant in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

For every critically acclaimed White as snow or Cinderellathere were flops like the 1940s Fancy or 1985s black cauldroneach threatening to overthrow the House of Mouse.

The studio also had to change over time. In the 90s, he branched out into computer animation, partnering with Pixar (owned by Apples Steve Jobs) to release instant classics like toy story and The world of Nemo.

Disney eventually purchased Pixar in 2006, claiming its position as the leader in animation in the 21st century.

It was the first in a series of strategic acquisitions under CEO Bob Iger that catapulted Disney to the top of the media industry, significantly expanding its repertoire beyond animation.

In 2009, the Walt Disney Company bought Marvel Entertainment for about $4 billion. The acquisition of Lucasfilm (which houses star wars and IndianaJones) followed in 2012, and then the ultimate deal came in 2017, when Disney took over Hollywood giant 20th Century Fox.

Just like that, Disney controlled some of the most popular media franchises in the world. Putting its gigantic production plant to work, it has produced countless movies, series, spinoffs, spinoff spinoffs, and of course, merchandise.

These big-budget mega-productions aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and some of them failed to impress even the most ardent fans (looking at you, The Rise of Skywalker), but they brought billions of dollars at the box office and kept Disney afloat, even as the COVID-19 pandemic nearly sank the entertainment industry in 2020.

Broadcast Mouse

Disney took advantage of its huge and growing catalog to launch its own streaming service in 2019, taking on industry leader Netflix with a host of other challengers.

Its flagship Disney+ streaming service gives its 164 million subscribers access to 500 stunning films, 15,000 episodes and 80 Disney+ Originals, including new hits like Wanda visionand Charmas well as all of the classic Disney animated movies.

It also owns Hulu and ESPN+, bringing total subscribers across all three platforms to 235 million. surpassing the Netflixs 223 million last year.

But despite growing its subscriber base faster than expected, Disney’s streaming services still hemorrhaged money last year, with the direct-to-consumer division losing $1.38 billion ($1.5 billion dollars).

Last November, now-fired Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he expected the company’s streaming arm to turn a profit by 2024. Current CEO Bob Iger reiterated that the profitability of Disney’s streaming services was a top priority for the company.

But there are choppy waters ahead of Disney facing an antitrust lawsuit in the United States over its streaming, which alleges the company is inflating the prices of live streaming services in the marketplace.

The happiest place on earth

Walt Disney opened its first theme park in Anaheim, California in 1955. Originally called The Mickey Mouse Park, then Disneylandia, the name that eventually stuck was Disneyland.

Today, there are 12 Disney Parks in six resorts on three continents. The parks are a major source of revenue for the company, generating a staggering $26.4 billion ($28.7 billion) in revenue in 2022.

In recent years, however, Disney has been accused of hoarding raising admission prices to its parks and charging visitors extra for once-free features, like parking and ride photos.

In response to these criticisms, the company revised its rates earlier this year to make certain national parks more accessible to those on a tighter budget. This includes increasing the number of days per year when tickets would be sold at their lowest price and offering free photos to all visitors with tickets in 2023.

As analysts warn of an impending recession, Disney’s theme parks could see visitor numbers plummet. Historically, theme parks have been hit hard by the recession as people spend less money on vacations.

Disneys theme park in Florida has also found itself at the center of a culture war in the United States.

Last year, right-wing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to scrap special tax status for parks after Disney officials spoke out against a repressive new law banning elementary schools from discussing gender and sexual orientation. .

Disney’s Game of Thrones

As inflation and the economic downturn weigh on most industries around the world, entertainment companies are entering a new period of crisis.

One of Disney’s most pressing issues is who will take the reins when longtime CEO Bob Iger steps down. Iger, who became chief executive in 2005, led Disney through its transformation from LA animation studio to global media powerhouse.

He had attempted to hand over the keys to the Magic Kingdom to a hand-picked successor (and mate Bob) in 2020.

While Bob Chapek is credited with steering Disney through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has come under fire for his handling of several high-profile scandals for the company.

Chapek clashed with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson on the decision to release the 2021 film simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+. He has also been called out by LGBTQ+ staff for his reluctance to speak out against Floridas Dont Say Gay’ Law.

When Disney reported weak results in the last quarter of 2022, sending stock prices plummeting, shareholders called for Chapeks to be ousted. Disney, traditionally considered a Blue Chip safe bet, saw its shares fall 40% during the year.

Iger came out of retirement to fix the mess, saying he would spend two years as CEO to find himself a suitable replacement. He has already started corporate restructuring within the company.

But his successor will have some big boots to fill, as Disney enters what promises to be an unprecedented era for the global entertainment industry.