Best Bollywood Thrillers to binge watch in 2023





While 2022 was the year of full restoration of normality, the world of Bollywood almost turned upside down. Several factors were at play, including trending hashtags requiring boycotts, a shift in audience appetite for good content, and more. Certainly, some of the resounding successes like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmstra: Part One Shiva, Qala, so on and so forth, kept the show going. Here is a list of some thrillers that have helped Bollywood’s sinking ship stay afloat decently: Drishyam 2 The long-awaited sequel to the crime thriller Drishyam finally released in 2022. The film left us wanting more, with its suspenseful plot and intriguing characters. We can’t wait to see what the next episode has in store for us. Mil survival thriller, Mil is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Backed by career-best performance from Janhvi Kapoors, Mil makes a biting watch that chills your spine. a thursday In a thursdaydirector Behzad Khambata delivers witty sequel to critically acclaimed film by Neeraj Pandey A Wednesday. While both films explore the theme of vigilantism, several key characteristics set the two films apart. A few of them are the prominence of female characters in lead roles, a juxtaposition of innocence and cruelty, and the use of social media. Runway 34 Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34, interspersed with a few duds, may not be the best aviation drama, but it has a unique flair, thanks to AD’s distinct sense of direction. freddy Talking about thrillers without freddy it’s like running out of sugar while baking a cake. A psychological thriller freddy makes you want more Kartik Aaryan in roles like these. The end is another great thriller he directed in 2021. jalsa When two leading queens, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, with brilliant screen presence come together, they create an unforgettable experience. jalsa is a perfect example. With an open ending, the film is open to interpretations. Vikram Veda Vikram Veda is a performer at the edge of your seat with the perfect blend of action and drama. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan sizzle on the big screen in this high-octane action thriller. With two of the finest actors leading the charge, Vikram Vedahaving a current IMDb rating of 7.1, is sure to keep you glued to your seat!

