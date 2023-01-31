Conversations with my cat | Columnists

When family life, with its routine creature comforts, suddenly changes, what about those left behind? In my case, my husband no longer living at home, but in a memory care center, there were repercussions that I live with on a daily basis.
First, I want to be with him 24/7, but that’s just not possible. From time to time he calls me, wondering where I am. Good question, when I often ask myself the same question. I find myself circling from room to room, with no clear destination in mind. I need to hit base with someone, but I’m nowhere near home plate.
I call friends. Thank goodness for friends. Is it a song text? It should be. But in the absence of human availability at 3 o’clock in the morning, I resort to Rapunzel, affectionately nicknamed, Punzi, to express my thoughts. And I speak out loud, no osmosis transmission. OK, Punzi, what should I have for breakfast? Do I want peanut butter? I have plenty after the bogo at Publix. What is a bogo? she asks. I know. Here, I put words in his mouth, but we read quite well.
Get more of the Citrus County Chronicle
Then there’s that Christmas tree in the corner of the living room where Punzi always hovers below. A hiding place when she sees the feet of strangers walking on the carpet. Or the doorbell shocks us both with a lawyer wanting to install new windows, or when a trio of women stand in my driveway, offering to save my soul. At this point, I’m about to squat underneath too. But over the years, I’ve managed to make it a mainstay in my house, turning it into a tree for all occasions: Valentine’s Day, Easter, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and then the countdown officially begins for Christmas. . Punzi and I made a pact. The tree remains.
Another time she asked me: Where is the nice man who always left a bowl full of water in the bathroom sink for my daily wash? Punzi is a fussy feline, constantly grooming its luxurious fur. My husband, Peter, would fill a bowl with water for her to dip her paw in and splash around to her heart’s content. I’ve since taken on this bowl-filling ritual, but I’m clearly not him and Punzi still wants to know where that nice guy went.
We talk about my usual routines. Isn’t it time to feed the birds? she nudges me. Punzi loves watching cardinals and blue jays take turns at our feeders, as well as squirrels doing their gymnastics to reach the peanuts I have left. During my daily entertainment, she drums her paw. After cleaning your litter box, I answer. I’m not about to have a cat commanding me.
Punzi has therefore become my confidante, a sacred responsibility for a three-year-old calico. But she assures me that she’s fine, as long as I feed her, pet her, and occasionally toss her catnip mice for her amusement.
Right now, she’s curled up at my feet offering her feline companionship to soothe my sagging spirits. I dream of traveling, lying on a beach anywhere. And then I look at her. Totally happy to be where she is right now. I believe, unwittingly, that she transmits a deep wisdom in my direction. Just being reaps its own rewards. That and a bowl of water!
Lynne Farrell Abrams holds a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult writing trainer, and an addictions counsellor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She welcomes your comments at her e-mail address: [email protected]