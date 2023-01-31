Here is a list of hit songs from Bollywood’s dimpled beauty movies





Piya Piya O Piya Piya (Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega) Bollywood star Preity Zinta celebrates her 48th birthday today. The dimpled smile queen made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with the film Dil Se. The same year, Preity Zinta appeared in Soldier as the lead alongside Bobby Deol. Her performance was widely praised by fans and critics. She appeared in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi…Mil Gaya, Veer Zaara and Chori Chori Chupke Chupe. To celebrate Preity Zinta’s birthday, here is a playlist of songs from her movies. Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerjee, the famous combination from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, are hard to forget. This catchy tune was one of the most popular of the 1990s. We’ve all danced to the beats of this song at weddings or other special events. This music does more than just rock us; it takes us on a sentimental journey. Jiya Jale (Dil Se) It was the first song recorded by singing icon Lata Mangeshkar with ace music composer AR Rahman. The visually appealing dance sequence from the 1998 film Dil Se was a hit song at the time. It should also be noted that Preity Zinta debuted this image and did a great job. Bhumbro Bhumbro (Kashmir Mission)

This lovely song featuring Hrithik Roshan and beauty queen Preity Zinta is a must for music fans. Bhumbro Bhumbro has been around for a long time, but it never seems to get old. This timeless Kashmiri folk song sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula and Sunidhi Chauhan will always be one of our favourites. Preity looked stunning dancing in this one, dressed in traditional clothing and henna (mehndi). Tere Liye (Veer Zaara) It is one of his most revolutionary films. With its passionate words and beautiful melody, this moving ballad demonstrates that love knows no bounds. Tere liye, like the hymn of love, will live on in our hearts forever. Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan deliver outstanding performances. It’s disco time (Kal Ho Na Ho) At the time of the film Kal Ho Na.. Ho was released, it was the most popular party or disco song. This film, which starred the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, appealed to young people’s tastes. FAQs

Q1 In which film did Preity Zinta make her debut?

‘Dil Se’ Q2 Is Preity Zinta married?

Yes, Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough.

