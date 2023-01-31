Did you know? Shark Tank panelist Anupam Mittal has produced a Bollywood movie starring Raj and DK, featured in another co-star with Boman Irani!





Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal has invested in several companies and has a long list of portfolios. Along with his long list of businesses, Anupam is known for giving famous Hindi dialogues and proverbs on the show proving that he is a big Bollywood movie buff. However, we bet you didn’t know about his Bollywood journey The founder of Shadi.com has been actively flaunting his businesses and his recent feud with Amit Jain where he says, Jinko koi nahi jaanta na usse chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine 4 company banayi has been the talk of the town. Read on to find out more about his investment in Bollywood films that made audiences say I walked out of the cinema. In 2003, Anupam Mittal worked with The Family Man director Raj & DK for a romantic comedy film named Flavors. He was associated with it as a producer and also played there. The film had the stories of 13 different main characters in 5 parallel storylines. Anupam played the role of Radhakrishna and the film mainly revolved around Indian immigrants to America. Anupam Mittal’s second Bollywood venture also came with Raj & DK in the 2009 Hindi crime comedy film 99. He played an eccentric secondary character of a poker player. The film also starred Kunal Kemmu, Boman Irani, Soha Ali Khan and Cyrus Broacha. Both films in Anupam Mittals’ filmography did not receive the expected box office and audience response. With his fame on Shark Tank India, many started talking about his movies otherwise no one would have ever known that these movies existed. During a chat on The Bombay Journey, Anupam Mittal seemingly poked fun at his acting background and revealed he didn’t care and laughed it off. Must read: Shamita Shetty after Raqesh Bapat breakup is dating Aamir Ali? The actress denounces the rumors and calls them narrow-minded assumptions of Internet users Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

