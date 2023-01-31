Entertainment
Stream These 8 Movies Before They Leave Netflix In February
This month’s selection of titles leaving Netflix in the US is a typical esoteric assortment of big-budget studio films and indie dramas, but the comedies are what really set this one apart, including anti-capitalist satire and one of the very first stand-up highlights the service ever funded. Let’s start there. (Dates indicate the last day a title is available):
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (February 25)
There’s something vaguely end of an era in seeing Netflix finally bid farewell to this high-profile 2006 stand-up special from the beautifully absurd Galifianakis, one of the few original films and specials created at the time for its Red Envelope Entertainment Footprint exclusively for the service, which is now rolling out an original comedy special near every week. So grab it while you can; his Galifianakis at his peak, and the structure of the specials (interweaving his hugely funny live act with tortured interviews with his straight-arrow brother, also played by the comedian) is genuinely inspired.
Air Force One (February 28)
Throughout the 1990s, multiplexes were positively inundated with Like Die Hard, but over a _____ films, with airplane and airport sets proving particularly popular (Executive Decision, Passenger 57 and Die Hard 2 among them). This 1997 thriller from director Wolfgang Petersen got hyper-specific, imagining Die Hard on the presidents airplane. And the venerable formula works: Harrison Ford is a believable action man commander-in-chief, Gary Oldman chews up a lot of set pieces as the villain, and the silly but effective catchphrase Get off my plane! still demands cheers.
Cake (February 28)
In 2014, Jennifer Aniston nearly landed an Oscar nomination for her counter-type turn in this indie drama, in which the typically light-hearted comedian went heavy as a grieving mother trying to piece together her shattered life. To be fair, she deserved the recognition; Aniston plays the windy ingenue so well that it’s easy to underestimate her considerable gifts as an actor of genuine gravity. And she’s in good company here, the stellar supporting cast includes Felicity Huffman, Anna Kendrick, William H. Macy and Sam Worthington.
Coach Carter (February 28)
It’s forgivable if you assume you’ve seen Coach Carter before, even if you haven’t; the underdog sports film formula is, to say the least, well established. (Oh, so the tough new coach first meets resistance from the unruly and underperforming squad, but slowly earns the respect of the players? And translates this camaraderie to the court? And it’s all based on a true story?!) But the filmmakers here know you know how these movies are supposed to pan out, gracefully subverting those expectations, and Samuel L. Jackson is cast perfectly in the lead role.
Margin call (February 28)
Writer-director JC Chandors’ 2011 feature debut was a high-profile affair, one of the first films to directly address the 2008 financial crisis and it did so with flippant intelligence and admirable nuance. Chandors’ gripping storyline telescopes action over a 24-hour period and the setting of a single Wall Street investment bank, as the implications and consequences of the looming crisis become clear and strong corporate personalities bounce and collide. A tiptop ensemble cast brings verve to the key players, with fine performances from Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Zachary Quinto (who was also a producer), Kevin Spacey and Stanley Tucci.
Scream 4 (February 28)
The 2022 reboot of the Scream slasher-satire franchise has been commercially successful enough to warrant a follow-up, slated to hit theaters in March. But critically, the magic just wasn’t there and probably couldn’t be, given the death of original series director Wes Craven and the non-involvement of original screenwriter Kevin Williamson. . From that perspective, the original series truly came to an end with this 2011 episode, reuniting Craven, Williamson, and franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, alongside a host of notable new stars ( including Kristen Bell, Alison Brie, Hayden Panettiere and Emma Roberts) for a typically self-referential bouillabaisse of horror, comedy and cinematic madness.
Shutter Island (February 28)
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have released five feature film collaborations to date, but this 2010 thriller tends to get overlooked in this filmography perhaps because it’s the only one. not nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. That’s no surprise, because this adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s bestselling novel is a thick slice of gothic horror, and Oscar voters are notorious for not honoring the genre. But this is a crackerjack example of the form; DiCaprio is incredibly good as a U.S. Marshal investigating a mysterious disappearance at the titular mental institution.
Sorry to bother you (February 28)
Hip-hop provocateur Boots Riley, best known for his work leading the politically aware Oakland team The Coup, caused a stir in his crossover to directing feature films with this debut effort, starring Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer who discovers the secret to success in the corporate world. The satire is razor sharp (Rileys’ debt to Putney Swope is crystal clear), and the politics of the images are deliciously unapologetic; it’s exhilarating to watch a novice filmmaker bring together the tools of the medium to create something authentic and gleefully subversive.
