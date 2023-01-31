Stream These 8 Movies Before They Leave Netflix In February

This month’s selection of titles leaving Netflix in the US is a typical esoteric assortment of big-budget studio films and indie dramas, but the comedies are what really set this one apart, including anti-capitalist satire and one of the very first stand-up highlights the service ever funded. Let’s start there. (Dates indicate the last day a title is available):

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (February 25)

There’s something vaguely end of an era in seeing Netflix finally bid farewell to this high-profile 2006 stand-up special from the beautifully absurd Galifianakis, one of the few original films and specials created at the time for its Red Envelope Entertainment Footprint exclusively for the service, which is now rolling out an original comedy special near every week. So grab it while you can; his Galifianakis at his peak, and the structure of the specials (interweaving his hugely funny live act with tortured interviews with his straight-arrow brother, also played by the comedian) is genuinely inspired.

Air Force One (February 28)

Throughout the 1990s, multiplexes were positively inundated with Like Die Hard, but over a _____ films, with airplane and airport sets proving particularly popular (Executive Decision, Passenger 57 and Die Hard 2 among them). This 1997 thriller from director Wolfgang Petersen got hyper-specific, imagining Die Hard on the presidents airplane. And the venerable formula works: Harrison Ford is a believable action man commander-in-chief, Gary Oldman chews up a lot of set pieces as the villain, and the silly but effective catchphrase Get off my plane! still demands cheers.

Cake (February 28)

In 2014, Jennifer Aniston nearly landed an Oscar nomination for her counter-type turn in this indie drama, in which the typically light-hearted comedian went heavy as a grieving mother trying to piece together her shattered life. To be fair, she deserved the recognition; Aniston plays the windy ingenue so well that it’s easy to underestimate her considerable gifts as an actor of genuine gravity. And she’s in good company here, the stellar supporting cast includes Felicity Huffman, Anna Kendrick, William H. Macy and Sam Worthington.

Coach Carter (February 28)

It’s forgivable if you assume you’ve seen Coach Carter before, even if you haven’t; the underdog sports film formula is, to say the least, well established. (Oh, so the tough new coach first meets resistance from the unruly and underperforming squad, but slowly earns the respect of the players? And translates this camaraderie to the court? And it’s all based on a true story?!) But the filmmakers here know you know how these movies are supposed to pan out, gracefully subverting those expectations, and Samuel L. Jackson is cast perfectly in the lead role.

