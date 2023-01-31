The two best movies I’ve seen at Sundance

Although devoted to independent cinema, the Sundance Film Festival, founded after all by Robert Redford, has Hollywood in its DNA. At its best, Sundance draws its strength from both worlds: bold films made by people close to the industry who are moving in new directions, and equally distinctive films by independent newcomers or veterans. This year’s edition, which took place from January 19 to 29, fortunately offered both. (I wasn’t there in person, I participated in the Sundances remote viewing program.)

Independence is a mode of production, not an aesthetic category, and there are many independently made films that are as dutifully or cynically designed to meet the market as some studio films, or that display more practical intelligence in production than artistic originality in direction. Sundance has a few, but I won’t go into them here. I think it is wrong to write negatively about films that are not yet on the market and thus hinder or damage, even slightly, their eventual releases. I write about festival films only to express enthusiasm; I’ll drop coverage of a festival if it doesn’t offer anything worth considering before its general availability. Not such a danger with this year’s edition of Sundance, where I’ve seen a lot of great movies, and two that would be among the best of any year they came out.

There is a sublime pugnacity in the film Passages by Ira Sachs, which comes with the turf: the cinema itself. Sachs has been making films independently since 1991 (this is his ninth feature), and his new film is driven by his pointed observations of a life in film. It begins on the set of a film called Passages, directed by Tomas Freiburg (Franz Rogowski), during a party scene. The mere action, in this film-within-a-film, of a character descending a staircase to join the festivities is enough to trigger an extremely demanding critique and psychological analysis of Tomass. He seems to know what he’s looking for and why he’s looking for it, and there’s something about his blunt, unfiltered method that, from the start, seems to work: his set throbs with energy, vibrates with color, quivers with lines. of strength. His film feels alive, as does the busy social world he sets in motion around him off set, including the closing party. Tomass’ husband, Martin (Ben Whishaw), is there, but moody and withdrawn, and when he refuses to dance with one of Tomass’ assistants, Agathe (Adle Exarchopoulos), Tomas does.

Dance scenes are touchstones of cinematographic invention; Sachs delivers an excellent one, and his exultant, spinning, frame-packed crowd provides the central drama. Rogowski and Exarchopoulos lend their characters seductive and meaningful moves, and their spontaneous, spontaneous attraction quickly ignites. They end up in a bedroom and, after their night of sex, Tomas goes home to Martin and immediately confesses his infidelity. The muted air of the bang suggests they’ve been through worse and overcome it; but then Tomas and Agatha, seemingly to mutual surprise, begin a relationship. The male marriage seems irreparably fractured, but the calmly ordered world of Agathe, a schoolteacher, is eroded by contact with Tomas’s candor and stubbornness. (His turbulent encounter with his protective and nosy parents doesn’t help.)

The burning heart of Tomass’ films of desire and pleasure, fiery adventures and harrowing dilemmas, extends to films of explicit and intense sex scenes. Most of the movies’ sex scenes are merely illustrative, even forensic, providing visual evidence of the characters consummating their relationship, but little character or plot information. Those of Passages, however, are finely and strongly dramatic. The film is built on the specifics of sexual pleasure with who, how, how forcefully, and Sachs develops these scenes with emotional modulations that arise from the actors’ impassioned performances and the insistent but understated imagery in which they are decked out.

Meanwhile, Sachs’ film is also about filmmaking and the art life at large. Her sense of style, her look and the way she speaks to her wardrobe, goes hand in hand with her creative dynamism. His state of mind, his romantic inclinations, his openness to others and his sexual energy are intimately linked to the progress of his editing and his projections. Martin runs a successful graphic arts studio, where the tone is brighter, the collaborations are joyful and the emotional stakes are lower, and this dynamic, both binding and distinguishing an artist and an artist, is reinforced by the introduction by a novelist named Amad. (Erwan Kepoa Fal) and its editor, Clment (William Nadylam). Tomas lives and works recklessly; despite all his sharp observations and penetrating ideas, he rushes into the world with few precautions and risks coming up against its obstacles. Another clue to his frayed and frayed inner life can be found in the Needle Drops movies. The musical world of Tomass, as evoked by Sachs, is eclectic, cultured and vehement.

Teamwork is not fate, but, with a screenplay by Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Passages features additional dialogue from screenwriter Arlette Langmann, a longtime collaborator and partner of the great Maurice Pialat, who died in 2003. the abruptness, the stubbornness, the ferocity of Passages reflects, more than any other film by an American director that I have seen in a long time, the influence of Pialat.

The sensitivity of extraordinary filmmakers is often expressed from the first images of their first feature films. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, the feature debut of Raven Jackson (who also wrote the screenplay), begins with a tender bloom of visual lyricism and family feeling, but it takes her a few minutes to lay out the shot that galvanizes her distinctive artistry. . A girl named Mackenzie, nicknamed Mack, and a boy named Wood race through a sleepy little town on their bikes, teasingly challenging each other in a race past a handful of stores and into nature. The prolonged, vigorous and contemplative take throws drama and mood together, opening up vistas of beauty and intimacy, setting up scenes of determination and vulnerability, which the rest of the film continues to overwhelming effect.

The film, set in rural Mississippi, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s, follows Mack from infancy through adulthood. He pays particular attention to the major moments of his life, first kiss, marriage and childbirth; a death in the family, a traumatic uprooting and a poignant reunion with a style as expressive as it is refined, as poised as it is urgent. Mack, his family, friends, and circle of acquaintances are black, and the film stays close to his home and immediate neighborhood; the public world of work is only sketched out, and the interactions with townspeople and with white people are never seen. The politics of the time is suggested only with a pair of portraits on a wall of the family home, of Martin Luther King, Jr., and John F. Kennedy. Yet the drama’s decidedly personal and local orientation takes on large historical stretches through tradition and the learning of collective inner life, the transmission of wisdom and custom, enduring power memory, the global presence of the landscape and the great continuities of nature. .

A scene from All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt.Photograph by Jaclyn Martinez

A sense of story is, like visual inspiration, like an ear for music; most of the storylines feel constructed, engineered, while Jackson (similar to filmmakers such as Hong Sangsoo and Joe Swanberg) tells an intricate, intricate and multifaceted story with a natural unity that seems born from a piece, not assembled or calculated . The film jumps in time, jumping far ahead and back to fill in the past, but it does so expansively and gracefully, with an illusion of ease. Mack is played by four actresses at four different ages, primarily Kaylee Nicole Johnson, as a young Mack, on the verge of adolescence, and Charleen McClure, as a young adult and married woman. Mack’s character is extraordinary, the film highlights his secret heroism and private greatness, and the two actresses portray him with poise, interiority, thoughtful radiance and a quietly relentless sense of purpose. Their performances, along with the thin but strong threads that hold the drama together, sustain the unforced unity of Macks acting and identity across the decades. The entire cast, including Preston MacDowell as young Wood; Reginald Helms, Jr., as the adult Wood; Moses Ingram as Macks’ sister Josie; and Jannie Hampton as the girls’ grandmothers infuse the film with an equally focused emotional energy.

Moreover, the duration itself is anchored in the performance, especially through the eyes. Because the film takes place before the era of cell phones, the characters’ eyes are all turned upwards, forwards and outwards, with long gazes not only in time but in space, usually reaching far beyond their own hands. The films feel the countryside, sunlight and shade, water and its reflections, views of fields and rivers, walks along forests and dirt roads, are both tactile and transcendent. Jackson’s image repertoire (along with Jomo Fray’s cinematography) is as sensitive to location as it is to the characters who, crucially, are one with it. The film places people and their surroundings, moments of great drama and moments of contemplative solitude, in a state of spiritual equality. Ravishing close-ups that capture the force of life-changing decisions and actions are matched with depictions of pivotal events through hands, postures of torsos, backs of heads. Yet there is nothing shy, arched or restrained in the compositions, which convey and respect the mysteries of inner life and connect them to the wider world and the vast expanses of history, time and family, with an almost metaphysical glow.