DC Universe characters will be played by the same actor in animation, live-action and video games It looks like Gunn and Safran are aiming to create a very cohesive DC Universe. Picture via HBO Max



At Monday’s top-secret press event, DC Studios co-executives james gunn and Saffron Stone provided an exciting update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. When discussing the interconnected aspects of the new universe across different mediums like film, television, animation, etc., Safran told those in attendance that the plan is to ensure that actors who play a character , whether in animation or live-action – stay that character through every appearance the character makes.

Referenced saffron John Cena and its role as a peacemaker in both The Suicide Squad and the character’s spin-off series, Peacemaker, saying it’s an important part of this whole process. Referencing the cast, he explained, “[T]They will also have to go back and forth between cinema and television because there is no demarcation for us. If you’re John Cena playing Peacemaker in the movie, you’re also playing him in the TV series. So that’s a very important part of what we do.” COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Safran went on to say that the team wanted to make sure there was no audience confusion when it came to having multiple people playing a singular role, saying, “There is no so no audience confusion, there are several people playing the same role. It’s history. “The Collider’s Own Steve Weintraub followed by asking if that also included keeping actors live for animation projects, to which Safran said, “In animation, we’re actually trying to get the voices of the actors we want to play in the real life.” It probably goes the other way and they confirmed that Jason Momoa won’t be playing two characters in the new DCU, as some fans have speculated in order to stick to that “no audience confusion” mantra. This isn’t necessarily a new reveal, as the duo previously said the DCU would be connected to TV, animation, and movies. Image via DC Studios RELATED: Jason Momoa Teases Exciting News About His DC Future in New Video Gunn and Safran also confirmed that the story being told in the new DCU is very much about being told across all types of mediums available to the team. This was further explained when they were discussing the next The Green Lantern series, where they once again emphasized Peacemaker as an example of how everything is set up to play out. “The story will go back and forth between movies and TV shows. Peacemaker is a good example of how it works. That’s what we’re going to do with this big global story we’re telling,” said Safran. Learn about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The brave and the daring.

