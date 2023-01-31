Entertainment
Best Actor Remains a Cliffhanger (POLL!) – Awardsdaily
17 times since 2000, one of the Best Actor winners at the Golden Globes has won the Oscar. During the same period, only once has the SAG winner won the Oscar without first winning the Golden Globe (Sean Penn, Milk).
19 times the Best Actor winner has starred in a Best Picture nominee. In the era of expanded voting (as of 2009), only once has the winner come from a film not nominated for Best Picture (Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart).
Here are the Globe winners who missed out on winning the Oscars:
Tom Hanks, Cast Away lost to Russell Crowe, Gladiator
Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind lost to Denzel Washington, Training Day
Pause here to note that these two examples that came from consecutive years were the exact opposite. Cast Away wasn’t nominated for Best Picture, but Gladiator won Best Picture. A Beautiful Mind won Best Picture but Training Day was not nominated. In the case of Russell Crowe and Gladiator, Benicio del Toro won for Traffic leading at the SAG Awards but then winning supporting Oscars.
Denzel Washington was the beneficiary of a last-minute scandal involving Crowe and a poem reading at the BAFTAs as well as a physical brawl offstage.
2002 saw a split-voting storyline, with Jack Nicholson winning the Globe for About Schmidt and Daniel Day-Lewis winning the SAG for Gangs of New York, while Adrien Brody was the Oscar recipient.
And, of course, in 2020, Chadwick Boseman won the Globe and SAG before losing the BAFTA and Oscar to Anthony Hopkins for The Father, which was also nominated for Best Picture.
I didn’t consider the critics’ choice because they don’t have a reliable recognizable pattern when it comes to best actor. They are random in terms of pairing.
This year, we have these two Golden Globe winners:
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser won Critics Choice but The Whale did not earn a Best Picture nomination. From a statistical point of view, which may or may not bear fruit, it would be the choice by far. But here you have to be like Luke Skywalker with the blast shield down. “Let go of your conscious mind and act on instinct.” “You can’t even see, how are you supposed to fight?”
The thing is, statistics only get you so far. Some things have to be “felt,” and this Best Actor race might just be one of them. There are unpredictable factors to consider, like Fraser’s relationship with the HFPA, like the nature of his role, like the emotional reaction to his victory.
We just can’t tell who will win the SAG Award, but you can pretty much bet whoever wins it will take home the Oscar.
It’s definitely down to those three, with an Adrien Brody-type situation perhaps brewing if Farrell and Butler split the vote. We won’t see any hints about that until the SAG Awards, of course, which won’t take place until February 26th. SAG voting ends February 24.
Understanding the “buzz” is not going to be easy this year. We have weeks left, for one thing and who knows what kind of “Shittus Interruptus” is going to happen. Will there be (more) controversy? How much will campaign suitors cost? Will it matter?
This year, the BAFTA matters quite a bit, not least because of the Anthony Hopkins/Frances McDormand surprise of 2020. Since 2010, every Best Actor winner at the BAFTA has won the Oscar. There is no reason to think that this trend will change this year. Although remember the blast shield.
They clearly liked the Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis. The BAFTAs come first, just before the end of the SAG vote, which puts them in the right position. I imagine Colin Farrell will win there, but it’s possible Austin Butler will and if so, then the Oscar is his.
Brendan Fraser’s case is that he has the best “Oscar story”, which means this is a comeback role for him. He plays a doomed character, just like Austin Butler and Colin Farrell. He’s a tearjerker and it helps that Fraser himself has made headlines for crying every time he gets a standing ovation or a win. Also, stats-wise, the ONLY time a Best Actor winner has come from a movie not nominated for Best Picture in the era of expanded voting was in 2009 when Jeff Bridges won for Crazy Heart.
And just like that year, there were ten BP nominees and three of them had lead actress nominees. So we might consider some sort of rerun of that year.
Fraser would be like Bridges: winning more as a career prize than because they were enamored with the role and the film.
Colin Farrell’s case is pure love for the movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, which is just a delight from start to finish. He has by far the best ensemble of the year from an acting standpoint. It’s like looking at a Swiss watch. They are all so perfectly in tune with each other, with the language, with the story. This is a group of actors absolutely on their game with no weak link in the pack. Does he come home empty-handed or does Farrell become the sole winner of the film (if not Martin McDonagh for the original screenplay, which he absolutely deserves).
Austin Butler’s case is that it was one in a million he could get from Elvis just right. He had to nail the looks, the charisma, the voice, the movements and above all the sex appeal. Somehow, inexplicably, with a lot of hard work, he got there. He did what no one else has been able to do before. The fact that he was able to bring the story to life just before Lisa Marie died is a bittersweet part of the story. The movie is obviously beloved, but maybe not as beloved as Banshees, but it’s up there.
Needless to say, when it comes to mostly males, with a few exceptions like an Oscar winner for Eddie Redmayne, voters like to reward actors who have careers behind them rather than ahead of them. The only thing that matters is how it feels when an actor takes the stage and gives a speech.
For now, it remains a cliffhanger. Maybe it’s time to take a poll. Tell us what you think.
