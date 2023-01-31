Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress, dies at 75





Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’, has died. She was 75 years old. His death was confirmed by a family spokeswoman, Liza Cranis, who said Williams “passed away peacefully after a short illness” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Los Angeles. Cindy Williams in New York on June 10, 2015. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Williams’ credits included the films “American Graffiti” and “The Conversation.” But she was far best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” The show, a spinoff of “Happy Days”, was one of the most popular shows on television in its heyday. It operated from 1976 to 1983. “Laverne & Shirley” was almost as well known for its opening theme like the show itself. Williams and Marshall’s singing of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they jumped together has become a cultural phenomenon and an oft-invoked piece of nostalgia. Williams played Marshall’s more libertine Laverne-close Shirley on the show about a pair of roommates who worked at a Milwaukee bottling plant in the 1950s and 1960s. Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co- created the series, died in 2018. “The passing of our lovable and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us an insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and our privilege,” said a statement released by her children. . “She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and had a brilliant sense of humor and a sparkling wit that everyone loved.” Actors Cindy Williams (left) and Penny Marshall sit on their sofa laughing in an image from the TV sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’. /Getty Pictures

Williams was born in Van Nuys, Calif., and began acting in the early 1970s appearing in commercials including for Foster Grant and TWA sunglasses, according to her biography on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website. She received her star, along with Marshall, in 2004 in a “rare and fun double ceremony,” the Walk of Fame said in a statement inviting fans to lay flowers on Williams’ star beginning Tuesday at noon. Following





