Watch Deepfake Tech Perfectly Change an Actor’s Spoken Language





Last August, artificial intelligence (AI) company Flawless said it was able to reduce the amount of profanity spoken in a movie using deepfake technology, but has now shown what that process looks like and how it can even seamlessly alter spoken language. Perfect is a London-based startup that worked with production company Lionsgate for the US theatrical release of Autumn, a thriller about two friends who find themselves stranded atop a 2,000 foot high radio tower. Last year, the company explained that it managed to get the film approved for a PG-13 rating by removing more than 30 swear words throughout the film in post-production rather than pushing back. For a movie like this, you can’t do it again. Were not a tall tentpole, the film’s director and co-writer said last year. We don’t have the resources, we don’t have the time, more than anything else. The film had an overall budget of around $3 million and it would have cost millions more to physically redo the scenes to get the rating they were looking for. So they didn’t and instead went with Flawless. From the company TrueSync The AI ​​system is able to map and double actors’ faces to both change what’s being spoken and alter the mouth so it looks like they’re naturally speaking a different language. While the company couldn’t describe the process until last year, it recently shared a short video that visually explains how its technology works on Twitter. Our software harnesses the power of generative AI to edit filmed dialogue. TrueSync opens up a new world of possibilities, from fast and efficient AI replays to creating immersive visual translations, for any language in the world.#GenerativeAI #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/Mx384s6RbD — Perfect (@Flawlessai) January 27, 2023 “Our software harnesses the power of generative AI to modify filmed dialogue,” says Flawless. The example shows that not only can words be changed, but they can also be completely deleted. “TrueSync opens up a new world of possibilities from fast and efficient AI replays to creating immersive visual translations, for any language in the world.” Most online deepfakes are still relatively easy to spot because there’s usually a lack of sharpness or an odd valley level that’s visible in lower-cost efforts — as is the case with a scammer Elon Musk or Jimmy Kimmel interviewing her past self. A believable Flawless-level deepfake is much rarer and takes a lot more effort to pull off. For example, a Tom Cruise deepfake is probably the closest example of such a level of detail and it took a lot more effort from the creator than usual. Yet this technology is evolving rapidly and it is only a matter of time before it becomes more readily available and becomes mainstream. There’s definitely a use to this, as there is for Fall, but in the wrong hands, deepfakes could easily be used in nefarious ways.

