Rupert Grint reveals the life of a successful child actor
Rupert Grint is a former child actor who doesn’t act like a former child actor. That’s according to M. Night Shyamalan, director of Knock at the Cabin, Grints’ first feature project in eight years.
I told him this: He shouldn’t exist, said Shyamalan Hustle in an interview published Monday. A child actor part of an almost religious IP.
The redhead and then teen who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise has an idea of just how rare his story is.
I always thought there was this expectation for us to get off the rails, to follow the child star stereotype, Grint said in the interview. It has always been something to fight.
According to Shyamalan, also executive producer and director of four episodes of the Grints AppleTV+ series Servant, the fight is going well.
He is nice to everyone, says the filmmaker. He is always on time. He is super professional. It comes to him effortlessly. He’s just an unusual human being in every way. He really became a wonderful actor.
So instead of a drug problem, a mental health crisis and a criminal record, Grint has a wife, a 2-year-old daughter and a list of crafty hobbies that he thinks will keep him going. busy outside of the one or two acting projects he told GQ UK he hopes to do every year.
But after the Harry Potter cast finished work on the franchise’s final films, Grint initially had no plan for what to do next.
I couldn’t see an obvious next step so I just did whatever was in front of me, he said United Kingdom in another interview published on Monday. I just wanted to rediscover the passion.
(That was after he also rested, after telling The Times in 2010, The Last Movies have been pretty exhausting. It was over a year in production. It was really full.)
Former co-star Alan Rickman, who died of cancer in 2016, encouraged him to try acting, which he did in 2013 in London’s West End. It was there that he learned the always-on-time thing that Shyamalan praised.
After Grint made the entire cast wait for 10 minutes one day because he was late for rehearsal, playwright Jez Butterworth took him aside for a lesson.
He pulled me aside and said, You can’t be late, okay? I realized it couldn’t be all me, me, me, in the sense that I couldn’t do what I wanted. Just being 10 minutes late had a huge impact on everyone. There was a pressure, which I had rarely felt before.
He must have enjoyed something of it, because 2014 found him on Broadway in a different show. Then he snooped around, doing mostly episodic TV.
Finally, Grint landed in the world of Servant, where he says he got his role on merit after being forced to audition for Shyamalan. The project, now in its fourth season, gave the actor an anchor from which to seize the role in Knock at the Cabin. Both of Shyamalan’s projects are opportunities for him to show the darkness he feels lives within him.
That said, it’s unlikely to stay dark forever.
I like the idea of doing something light next like a Christmas movie, he told Bustle. I’m happy with where I finished.
Knock at the Cabin, which also stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Nikki Amuka-Bird, opens Thursday.
