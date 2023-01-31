‘No Time for Sergeants’ actor Kevin O’Neal dies at 77





Kevin O’Nealthe Oscar-nominated actor’s younger brother Ryan O’Neal, who had his own successful acting career throughout the 1960s and 1970s, died in his sleep of natural causes on January 28 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 77 years old. The actor’s nephew, Patrick O’Nealannounced the sad news, accompanied by a touching tribute on social networks. “Kevin had a great sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick wrote. “When Kevin walked into a room, you heard him before you saw him. That energy and personality is an old hallmark of O’Neal. Heaven had better be ready for him! We send our love and our support for his son Garrett. RIP KO!” Born Geoffrey Garrett O’Neal on March 26, 1945, to actress Patricia Callaghan and novelist and television screenwriter Charles O’NealKevin soon followed his older brother into show business, appearing on screen for the first time in The deputy in 1961. His television career continued with appearances in The Donna Reed Show, The twilight zone, Perry Mason, The fugitive, Smoke, and more. He notably played soldier Ben Whitledge, the main character’s best friend, in the television series No time for sergeants. At the same time, Kevin had roles in several films, including young fury, Giants’ Village, The mecanic, finally loveand one of Elvis Presleythe last movies of 1969 The problem with girls. He also starred alongside his brother Ryan in The big bounce, What’s up doctor? and Love story. Kevin is survived by his son, Garrett O’Nealas well as his brother and his nephew, as well as his other nephew, actor Griffin O’Nealand his niece, Tatum O’Nealwho is currently the youngest person to ever win an Oscar, winning the accolade when she was just 10 years old for the film Moon paper.

