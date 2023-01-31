Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Makes Box Office History; Opening of the list of recordings – Deadline





After bursting into India and 100 other markets last Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan-featured Pathane ended its five-day opening weekend with an astonishing $66.24 million worldwide (including $25.5M from outside India). Along the way, it has broken several records, including setting the biggest ever opening weekend for a Bollywood film in India, North America and the United Arab Emirates, as well as setting the best start for any Indian title in UK, Australia, Germany and more. (See a full preview below). The action-packed spy pic, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marked a huge comeback for SRK who had been absent from the big screen in a starring role for four years. It has also given a much-needed boost to Bollywood, whose industry has been going through a tough time lately. Adding up Monday’s numbers, Pathane is at $72.1 million worldwide, including 367 crore ($45 million) gross from India. Overseas, it has registered $27.6 million through Monday. The title from Yash Raj Films, part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, sets SRK as the titular spy who takes on the leader of a mercenary group with nefarious plans to target his homeland. Consult the list of recordings Pathane broke last weekend: India: Biggest debut ever for a Bollywood original film gross ($355 crores/$43.6m) and net ($281/$34.5m); fastest to cross 100 crore (2 days), 200 crore (4 days), 250 crore (5 days) North America: Biggest opening weekend for Bollywood (FSS: $6.9m, WS: $9.48m); biggest Saturday ($2.86 million) and biggest Sunday ($2.16 million) ever for a Bollywood film UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Biggest Bollywood Opening Weekend ($7.92 Million) UK: Highest-grossing opening day, day and weekend for all Indian titles ($2.45 million including previews); second Indian film, alongside RRRto debut at No. 2 Australia: Biggest opening day, single day, opening weekend for an Indian title ($1.9m); also opened No. 2 (second Indian film after RRR) Germany: Biggest launch day, biggest single day, biggest opening weekend for an Indian title ($582,000); highest grossing hindi film of all time New Zealand: Biggest opening, single day and opening weekend for an Indian film ($456,000) Malaysia and Singapore: Biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film Saudi Arabia: Highest-grossing Hindi (WS) film opening with 88,840 admissions

