Ajay Devgn was spotted in his brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV worth over Rs. 2 crore





Ajay Devgn has become something of a luxury car collector in recent years. The veteran actor who owns cars like the Rolls Royce Cullinan and next-generation BMW 7 Series recently purchased the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. The Maybach SUV has become the preferred choice of Bollywood celebrities and there are already many celebrities who own the mega-expensive SUV. Ajay Devgn and his daughter Nysa were spotted at the airport together in the new GLS600 SUV. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 in black color is a new car in Devgn’s garage. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 was sold even before its pricing announcement in India in 2021. It currently costs Rs 3 crore, ex-showroom and it appears to be in Cavansite Blue hue. However, as the vehicle was parked in a basement, we are unsure of the exact color. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is only available in one variant. It is a CBU import and the model remains sold out until the end of this year in the Indian market as all units allocated to the country remain sold out. Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce any new reservations or allocations for the Indian market. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 2023 With a typical Maybach design including a massive vertical grille dipped in chrome. There are a few other changes to the vehicle. The SUV also gets chrome inserts on the B-pillar and the Maybach logo on the D-pillar. The GLS 600 gets the option for four- and five-seat choices. The four-seater version gets a fixed center console that provides space for a fridge to store bottles of champagne. There are also silver champagne flutes. Other features include Nappa leather upholstery, electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, ventilated massage seats and much more. The Maybach GLS 600 is also more powerful than the standard version of the car. The Maybach GLS 600 gets a 4.0 liter V8 engine which gets a 48 V mild hybrid system. The engine generates a maximum output of 557 PS of peak power and 730 Nm. The hybrid system adds another 22 PS and a boost of 250 Nm on request. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Ajay Devgn’s Exotic Garage Ajay Devgn owns an exotic car garage. Its last addition before the GLS600 was the BMW 7 Series. Devgn bought the German automaker’s flagship sedan which costs Rs 1.76 crore, ex-showroom for the top-end model. Devgn got the M-Sport variant which comes with a price tag of Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. Devgn also owns the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. Here received the delivery of the brand new Cullinan in 2019. He has only been using the Cullinan since then. Ajay Devgn chose a darker and more subtle shade for his Cullinan. It comes with a huge 6.75 liter V12 petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 571 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Here are five Indian celebrities to spot on the road if you come across a Cullinan passing you by chance on the road. Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol uses a Volvo XC90 SUV. The top-of-the-line D5 Inscription variant that comes with a lot of bells and whistles. It is a brand new product launched in 2015 and based on the SPA platform. The car is fitted with a Thor-hammer style LED DRL in the front with a large chrome grille with vertical slats. The XC90 looks extremely sleek. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-ajay-devgn-spotted-in-his-brand-new-mercedes-maybach-gls600/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos