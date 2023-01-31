Hip-hop will grow with or without Bollywood’s push: Kidshot

Having worked in the web project Gabru: hip-hop revolution and Ranveer Singh star Ravine Boy (2019), rapper Kidshot believes that rap music has come a long way in India. Ask if his first Bollywood outing contributed to the popularity of the genre and the rapper replies: Ravine Boy definitely brought more attention to the game, people are digging underground music more now. But the scene was supposed to explode anyway. The movie didn’t help the scene, but it definitely helped a few artists and boosted their careers, which is good. Somehow it made people come to this side [of understanding real hip-hop] and not just hustle Badshah (musician) commercial tracks, because at that time people thought that was the only hip-hop music coming out. Now it’s more about the lyricism and what you bring to the table. Hip-hop will continue to grow with or without a Bollywood push.

The 24-year-old, who released a track titled Drive slowly last month, believes that the rap scene in India will soon be as big on a global scale. Calling the rapper Divine a forerunner of the global journey of Indian raps, Kidshot says, A few rappers represent the genre globally and one of them is Divine. He is doing very well. The future is to go global for sure, but keeping it desi. We will speak our language, but people will appreciate it in different countries, just like Slowly. Even if we don’t understand the language, we vibrate on it.

Considering the popularity of Bollywood music in India, ask if rap can compete with traditional genres and the rapper says, I think today there is a dedicated audience for everything. People listen to real hip-hop and realize what we’re really trying to say. The genre is taken more seriously now. Lyricism has become an important factor now. People put my song lines in social media captions So yeah, people listen to what we say and rap is no longer just eight lines in a Bollywood song. He has created his own space and it will be an industry in its own right, concludes Kidshot.