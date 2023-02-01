Actor Baldwin and on-set gunsmith charged with shooting ‘Rust’

Actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the 2021 Western movie “Rust,” a doorman said. word of the New Mexico attorney.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Jan. 19 that she would file the charges by the end of the month, after months of speculation she would determine she had evidence that Baldwin showed disregard. criminal for security when a revolver he was rehearsing with fired live ammunition that killed Hutchins.

Heather Brewer, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said the district attorney filed charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

The actor denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he cocked the gun but never pulled the trigger and that it was the work of Gutierrez-Reed and other industry professionals. armament to ensure that it was unloaded.

Gutierrez-Reed said she checked that the cartridges she loaded into the gun were dummies before handing them over to first assistant director Dave Halls. Halls handed it to Baldwin, telling him it was a “cold gun,” meaning it did not contain an explosive charge, according to police.

Halls has signed a plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge and is expected to cooperate with the prosecution.

On December 13, Halls testified to the New Mexico Bureau of Worker Safety that Gutierrez-Reed turned the gun over to Baldwin and that he never declared the reproduction Pietta Colt .45 a “cold weapon.” .

Industry-wide firearm safety guidelines instruct actors to assume that a firearm is loaded with blank ammunition. Live ammunition is strictly prohibited on the fields.