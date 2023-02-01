Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, breaks Indian box office records





Shah Rukh Khan, a superstar, expressed his gratitude to his fans on Monday after his latest film, ‘Pathaan’, broke Indian box office records after its release, offering a ray of hope to Bollywood after a series of disappointing performance. “Pathaan” recorded the highest box office receipts ever for a Hindi film for its opening and second day in India, and raked in 2.5 billion rupees ($30 million) in its five early days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted on Sunday. Its international ticket sales exceeded one billion rupees in just three days, according to Yash Raj Films, which produced the film. It comes after glitzy Bollywood films in Hindi struggled at the box office after Indian cinemas reopened about a year ago after a pandemic hiatus. The release of “Pathaan”, the 57-year-old Khan’s first film in four years, was highly anticipated. Khan popularly known as “King Khan” has a huge fan base all over the world. The film also features Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham. In recent months, “Pathaan” and other Bollywood films, especially those featuring Indian Muslim minority actors such as Khan, have come under fire from the Hindu right on social media, with activists calling for a boycott.



Moviegoers pose for a photo in front of a poster of the Bollywood film “Pathaan” at a movie theater in Amritsar, Punjab, India, January 25, 2023. (AFP Photo) Extremist Hindu groups had called for “Pathaan” to be banned because Padukone wore a saffron-colored bikini, a color associated with their religion in one of the songs in the film. But Khan thanked fans for showering love on the film and “bringing life back to the cinema”, for supporting the film “even though there may have been things that would have could have prevented the happy exit”. “I just want to say that there is so much love from all sides, and we can never show enough gratitude,” he told a press conference in Mumbai. Videos shared on social media showed fans in Indian cinemas dancing and cheering during the film. “The unprecedented success of ‘Pathaan’, I think, speaks volumes about the direction in which we are heading as a Hindi film industry,” cinema chain owner Akshaye Rathi told Agence France- Press (AFP). “We’re going back to the old way of celebrating cinema in theaters as a community viewing experience.” Last year, South Indian movies such as Telugu-language “RRR” dominated box office receipts. “RRR” was also celebrated internationally, winning a Golden Globe for Best Song and earning an Oscar nomination in the same category.

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe anytime. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/arts/cinema/pathaan-starring-shah-rukh-khan-break-records-at-indian-box-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos