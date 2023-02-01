Bollywood roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Raashii Khanna and many more…

– Advertising –

SRK sings “Aankhon Mein Teri” for “Pathan” co-star Deepika Padukone

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is currently enjoying the phenomenal success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’ recently sang a song for Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the hit movie.

At a media event, Shah Rukh sang the track “Aanhon Mein Teri” from the movie “Om Shanti Om”, which marked Deepika’s debut alongside Shah Rukh almost 15 years ago.

Considering that Deepika started her career opposite Shah Rukh, the superstar felt it was fitting to dedicate the song to him and bring back the precious memories.

The two have become a successful on-screen pair considering the reception of their films like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and now with ‘Pathaan’ registering impressive numbers.

‘Pathaan’, which marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after four years, has been drawing crowds from the day of its release with packed houses.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Aamir and Kartik dance to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ in viral video

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and superstar Aamir Khan set the stage on fire as they danced to the song “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from the 2013 film “Gunday” starring Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

The video of them dancing comes from a wedding ceremony in Bhopal and has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, the two actors can be seen pairing up in black outfits. While Aamir wore black kurta pajamas with a dupatta with gold trim, Kartik sported a black coat and pants.

In one of the videos, Kartik sang the song “Kaun Nachdi” while standing on stage with Aamir. Aamir was delighted as he clapped and danced.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was released on August 11, 2022 and proved to be a box office failure but was admired by fans upon its release on Netflix. The film was a 1994 Oscar-winning remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming action flick ‘Shehzada’, whose release date was recently pushed back a week following Shah Rukh Khan’s euphoria with ‘Pathaan’.

How Raashii Khanna pocketed ‘Farzi’: ‘Fate works in mysterious ways’

Mumbai– Multilingual star Raashii Khanna has shared how she performed her role on Raj and DK’s ‘Farzi’ show with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

Raashii signed ‘Farzi’ ahead of his first digital release ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, but also his audition for the Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupati co-star show was filmed years ago.

She said: “‘Farzi’ came to me based on an audition I did for Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency a few years ago. It wasn’t particularly for a project, though. , that led me to “Farzi”.

“Apparently Raj and DK saw the audition tape and also saw clippings of my work in a few South Indian films, and visualized Megha in me. I guess fate works in some mysterious way .

Raashi also has Dharma Productions’ “Yodha” alongside Sidharth Malhotra in July, in addition to a few projects in the South.

Disha Patani explores the streets of Mumbai with K-popper Jackson Wang

Mumbai– Disha Patani is known to be an avid K-pop fan and follower. The actress repeatedly shares her love for Korean songs, cartoons and movies on social media and the like.

She was last seen hanging out with South Korean boy band Got7 member Jackson Wong, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked up the vibe of the streets of Mumbai with Disha.

Wang delivered a powerful performance on the second day of the music festival. And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him in an open bus.

Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, she previously worked with Jackie Chan in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. Time and time again, the actress has left audiences in awe with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage.

On the work side, Disha will then be seen in “Yodha” by Karan Johar with Sidharth Malhotra and in “Project K” alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Vaani Kapoor to Star in Gopi Puthran’s OTT Crime Thriller “Mardaani”

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor will star in Yash Raj Films’ gritty crime thriller directed by Gopi Puthran of “Mardaani” fame.

The multi-season show will be part of Yash Raj Films’ OTT slate, which is hosted under the YRF Entertainment banner. YRF also has “The Railway Men”, based on the horrific Bhopal gas tragedy.

A source said, “Vaani only looked for projects where she could deliver an unforgettable performance. She likes a challenge and she is very good at her acting. She did it brilliantly in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

“If it continues to favor cinemas, it will not close itself to major digital projects, the one that presented itself in the following Gopi Puthran. It’s an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller that YRF says is a brilliant and wildly optimistic concept. They will scale this project to a scale that will amaze people.

The source added, “Gopi was clear he wanted to pick someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who could hold her own and deliver some brilliant action moments in this gritty thriller. Gopi needed a performer to headline this show well. He has always appreciated Vaani’s work in his films.

“So when he decided to do the show, he spoke to Vaani to verify his intention. Much to his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborating with Gopi, who became a talent at watch after his brilliant directorial debut in “Mardaaani 2.”

“For Vaani, she seeks to work with the brightest minds to become a better performer with every release. So that was a slam dunk for her,” the source added.

Hrithik Roshan welcomes K-Pop star Jackson Wang home

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family proved to be the perfect host for K-pop star Jackson Wang, who visited the actor’s home.

Wang took to Instagram, where he shared a series of photos to recap his visit to India while performing at the Lollapalooza World Music Festival.

Jackson Wang wrote the caption, “#MAGICMAN at Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally… Such an amazing experience with you all from the moment at the airport to seeing you all at the show to new friends to experiencing the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope to be able to come back more often. @lollaindia.

He shared a photo with Hrithik, actor Rakesh’s parents and Pinkie Roshan pictured at their home.

He also posted a clip showing Wang taking a chariot ride through the streets of Mumbai, spending time by the sea, visiting a local market and taking a photo of India Gate.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik will now be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone. (IANS)