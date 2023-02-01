Superstar, resistance and rebirth through the good old Bollywood blockbuster

And yet the personal is political.

Whether he likes it or not, Pathane occupies a rather unique and strange place in today’s environment. It’s no secret that Khan and the Hindi film industry as a whole, colloquially referred to as Bollywood, have been the target of a .

Thanks to the Boycott Bollywood campaign, films featuring some of its biggest stars have failed to deliver the numbers. These infamously include Aamir Khan starring Lal Singh ChadhaRanbir Kapoor- and Alia Bhatt-stars brahmastra (which also boasted a performance by Amitabh Bachchan), Saif Ali Khan- and Hrithik Roshan-starring Vikram Vedaand even Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan.

Moreover, the meteoric global success of South Indian films such as RRR, KGF Chapter 2Kamal Haasans comeback movie VikramNameto the Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan-I and Rishab Shettys kantara asked many to come to terms with the fact that Bollywood was losing its appeal. An industry that has long been cherished for spreading liberal and secular messages, whether Awaras the plea for a reformist system rather than punishment in 1951, or Devdass the devastating rumination of love tormented by the shadows of patriarchal law and caste, or pyaasas humanization of sex workers and Naya Daours representation of worker alienation in the wake of Mahalanobis’ model of industrialization. After independence, Bollywood paved the way for a narrative based on Gandhian and Nehruvian progressivism; a radical break with the advocacy of the regimes in power.

But I digress.

First of all, Pathane is just a movie. His success lies in his ability not to take himself too seriously, a trait he no doubt imbibes from SRK himself. It’s a star-studded, extravagant and crazy festival that celebrates the joys of cinema and the comforting escape of cinema. Its main aim is to entertain in a Bollywood full bodied manner. Siddharth Anand made a spy film based on subversion.

But what is Pathane a subversion of and how does his mindless blockbuster status betray the self-referential commentary and conversation between the superstar and his fans?

It begins with a subversion of who the antagonist is in a light that echoes Farah Khans 2004 debut. Hand Hoon Na; the wicked do not belong to an enemy nation. Rather, he is a man whose tragic loss denied him the honor of martyrdom, one who was wronged by the very institution he sought to protect.

To take on the titular Agent, Jim is played by a formidable John Abraham whose blend of Bane-like physique and Winter Soldier-like agility, and a Killmonger origin story make him a force to be reckoned with. Unlike Suniel Shetty’s character in Hand Hoon NaAbrahams Jim in Pathane is not a hyper-nationalist on an anti-Pakistani tirade.

It’s a rejection of the representation of women in action movies embodying the trope of the Bond girl or the femme fatale. This trope is undone with the towering presence of Deepika Padukone, a capable and empowered Black Widow-like spy with equal footing and direct impact on the plot and its twists in the vein of Catwoman driving a Batman story. Padukone channels a winning combination of skill and sensual seduction. The controversy around the orange bikini does not hold the candle to a celebration of femininity well in one’s own body.

It should be noted that Padukone was in many ways patient zero of the boycott epidemic. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela which was renamed from Ram Leela following protests from Hindu outfits and Padmaavats infamous persecution at the hands of the Karni Sena who accused the film of distorting history and promoting love-jihad the Hindutva brigades go to conspiracy theory. Even his 2020 film Chhapaakwhich dealt with the grave injustice of a real acid attack was the subject of hatred and boycott calls after visiting JNU following the attack by alleged goons from the ABVP. The demands used to call for his boycott centered on an imaginary exchange of the Muslim attacker for a Hindu, which never happened in the film.

Moreover, through PathaneThe ostentatious welcome of his Afghan family is a rejection of the traditional representation of Afghans for that which humanizes a people of nations on which the stereotype of terrorists and backwardness has been imposed by a post-9/11 world order shaped by a 20-year war on terror that ended in a renewal of the status quo with the re-establishment of the Taliban in August 2021. The narrative and tragedy renouncing their rich architecture, poetry, language, dress and the majesty of geography.

Pathane is also a silent subversion of the traditional way Bollywood chooses to tell the story of the conflict between India and Pakistan. A reframing of the repeal of Article 370 by Modi governments is hailed not as a gesture of celebration, but as the trigger for a larger conflict wrapped in the trappings of a masala artist who silently rejects nationalism jingoist for an unwavering patriotism unafraid to call down evil when the system fails. It is a rejection of the binary representation of the nation as an all-good entity by questioning its systemic flaws. As the SRK John F Kennedy moment bypasses the brand of nationalism that is championed by a policy where 56 inches is the unit of value, the chest-punching nationalism is replaced by high-octane action sequences in video game splendor, charismatic performances and refreshing self. -an awareness rarely seen in mainstream Bollywood.

At the heart of its reception is the denial of a policy of hate championed by the vitriolic boycott campaign to which Bollywood and Khan himself have been subjected, be it the #JusticeForSSR campaign or the media trial of Aryan Khan. following his alleged drug dealing in 2021 and the maddeningly tragicomic emergence of a controversy designed to create targeted attacks to discredit an actor who wears his cosmopolitan Muslim identity on his sleeve and refuses to let anyone define or question his patriotism. The stakes were personal with political overtones so ostentatious that they avoided an apolitical industry.

Beaten. Bruised. Broken. This is how we meet Pathaan; our first look at Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year hiatus since 2018 Zero which ironically added the same value as the eponymous cipher.

But enough about what Pathane is a rejection of. Here’s what it’s an ode to.

It is above all an ode to the fame of Shah Rukh Khan.

Pathaan recounts his origin as promised in the fact that he was found abandoned in a movie theater and since then he is the nation’s son. The movies are at Khan’s house and he’s here to throw a Gatsby-style party.

He is aware of what he has set himself. It is clear in its treatment of the stars and shows director Siddharth Anands an understanding of the kind of relationship his movie stars and audiences share. Having already worked with Hrithik Roshan on the 2019s War and 2014 Bang Bang! Anand knows how to capitalize on his actors’ fame and precisely why audiences come to watch them on the big screen.

Pathane is Anand’s love letter to action cinema and franchise building that pays subtle homage to the many big-budget action movies of the west. The wisecracking and downcast vulnerability of the relationship between Daniel Craigs 007 and Dame Judi Denchs Ms finds a nod here through Dimple Kapadia. It borrows the shaky camera and quick cuts in the opening hand-to-hand combat of Jason Bourne films. The elaborate gravity-defying stunts and heists of Impossible missionthe illogicality of Fast and furiousSRKs look like Keanu Reeves from the John Wick franchise and that of injured cowboy, John Marston of Red Dead Redemptionand much like Marvel, it’s YRF’s attempt to create a shared cinematic universe that already boasts industry bigwigs such as Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Pathane neither aims nor claims to be a serious filmmaking enterprise that lends its seriousness metric from a Western theoretical lens. While movies like Everything, everywhere, all at once and Top Gun: Maverick have shown that action cinema need not lose a strong emotional core in its narrative, which critics of Pathane (and his blatant disregard for physics as a tribute to John Woos mission impossible 2 and the lees Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon) probably fails to recognize the difference in the anatomy of his emotional resonance; not on screen but transcends it, situating itself in the public’s connection to Shah Rukh Khan and its collective commotion with a sentimental and shameless Bollywood superstar phenomenon. And that’s reflected in Abbas Tyrewalas’ clever meta commentary between SRKs Pathaan and Salman Khans Tiger as they discuss their apparent irreplaceability in the industry, evidenced by the whistles and boos of approval from the halls. crowded cinemas, showing naysayers that Bollywood can have but belong to people at the same time.

Will be Pathane solve one of the underlying problems of the polarized times in which we live? No.

Cases of vandalism of cinemas showing the film show this.