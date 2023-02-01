Director Pathaan Siddharth Anand OnFilm Success, Future Projects – Deadline

Action thriller from Yash Raj Films Pathanestarring Shah Rukh Khan, broke box office records, grossing 591 crore rupees ($73.6 million) worldwide in just six days, with an impressive $27.56 million from overseas.

This is a huge relief for the Bollywood film industry, which has had a series of near-to-successful flops over the past few years, and refutes industry fears that the rise of OTT in India has killed the movie star. Khan is back bigger than ever in his first major outing since Zero in 2018. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in the film, about an exiled spy working to take down a rogue agent who plans to release a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

Pathane Director Siddharth Anand sat down with Deadline to discuss the film’s success, future plans and the development of action cinema in India. Anand’s credits also include Warwith Hrithik Roshan, a great success in 2019, which, with Pathane and the Tiger films starring Salman Khan, is also part of the YRF Spy universe.

DEADLINE: Bollywood has had a tough few years during the pandemic. From your point of view, why Pathane broke the drought?

SIDDHARTH ANAND: I will speak from the public’s point of view, rather than my point of view. They come because it’s a movie with big stars in a popular genre and the songs are a big hit. Recently, we’ve had stars trying to do things a little different. But stars should choose movies as stars, not as actors. That’s why Tom Cruise is still the only star in the world whose movies do well outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — he chooses movies like Tom Cruise and not because he wants an Oscar nomination. We know he can play, that’s why he survived all these years. And that is why Shah Rukh chose to do Pathane. We played with it, we gave it songs, we gave it scale, we gave it action. And that’s what the public wanted to see. John as the antagonist also worked and Deepika was also a huge factor in attracting a wider audience.

DEADLINE: So Shah Rukh Khan is back? The big stars are back?

ANAND: Shah Rukh never left, but maybe some of the movies he did before didn’t justify his stardom. It’s the same with Hrithik in War, which also opened with big numbers. I also think the world has changed and the movie watching experience has changed in India – OTT is a big draw. So there are certain types of movies that people want to see stars in, and there’s OTT content that people want to see actors in. And the boundary between these two things is very clear.

DEADLINE: So you think cinema and streaming can co-exist?

ANAND: I think we’re following the Hollywood model where you have blockbuster movies coming out in theaters and you have a different type of content coming out on OTT. These two mediums will coexist. We just need to understand the difference and read the writing on the wall.

DEADLINE: Are you personally interested in creating OTT content?

ANAND: I haven’t thought about it much, but if I have the choice, I will still try to make theatrical films. The joy for a filmmaker is to sit down with an audience and get that real-time reaction on the spot. And I would be lying if I said the box office doesn’t matter. Those numbers coming in, the love pouring in, and the videos of the audience dancing to your songs. There is no greater satisfaction for a filmmaker.

DEADLINE: The ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Squad was in full force heading into Pathane, including a big objection to Deepika’s saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Were you afraid that it would have a negative impact on the film?

ANAND: All I know is they tried to boycott Pathane and the public came out in large numbers and supported him. I think if you’re going to boycott something, or raise your voice against it, there has to be some merit in it. It must be backed up by facts and reality. What they were trying to do with it Pathane was just ridiculous and the public gave their verdict. There has also been huge support for Shah Rukh who has been an easy target in recent years. That’s why the movie made such big numbers. There was such an outpouring of love – they came in wanting to love the film and not judge it.

DEADLINE: There has also been a lot of talk over the past year that pan-Indian films, or films that work all over India, are now only coming from the South. HAS Pathane been a success across the country? And do the families show up at the film?

ANAND: We have captured the four quadrants, families go there in large numbers, men, women, young audiences, on multiplexes and single screens. It also shoots on all territories. Previously, it was a bit slow in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh because people were afraid of protests. It was the first day. But in the evening, the numbers started to increase. The South is also coming with big numbers, not just the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, but they are also coming for the original Hindi version, because they want to hear Shah Rukh speak in his original voice.

DEADLINE: In what direction are Pathane, War and the Tiger movies connected in the YRF spy universe?

ANAND: War and Pathane are the first two original films from this universe following the Tiger movies. Kabir, the character played by Hrithik in Warand Shahrukh Pathane character, are my creations. Then the character played by Salman in the Tiger movies is there in Pathane, so it’s basically the first crossover movie where we’re referencing other characters and movies. So hopefully in the future we will have a lot more fun with it.

DEADLINE: You’re known as an action director, but that genre struggles to compete with Hollywood in many territories. How is it growing in India?

ANAND: It’s very nascent right now. We’re still discovering the action genre in India, because we’ve always had mass “masala” movies that have action elements, but movies like War or Pathane what you might genuinely call action movies are still quite rare. We are still learning in terms of VFX, directors and technicians. Budgets have always been a limit, but numbers change, so we have the freedom and flexibility of budgets to do bigger things. We have a strong base of top action directors in India and we are also bringing in talents who have a lot of experience in Hollywood. At Pathane we had people like Casey O’Neill, who worked with Tom Cruise, and Craig Macrae (Mad Max: Fury Road) alongside our local action directors.

DEADLINE: Aside from other movies in the YRF spy universe, what’s next?

ANAND: Right now I’m shooting a movie called Fighter with Hrithik and Deepika, which I also produce [Viacom18 Studios is distributing]. We plan to release it next year. I am also producing a Hindi remake of Rambo with Tiger Shroff. We have secured the rights from Millennium Films and expect to begin filming at the end of this year.