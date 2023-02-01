Actor Kevin ONeal of No Time for Sergeants and younger brother of actor Ryan ONeal, dies at 77 New York Daily News





Actor Kevin ONeal, known for his turns in the television series No Time for Sergeants and Elvis Presleys The Trouble With Girls, has died aged 77, his nephew announced on Monday. Besides having his own stable acting career, ONeal was the younger brother of Hollywood icon Ryan ONeal. Kevin ONeal died in his sleep Saturday morning of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his nephew, Ryan ONeal’s son Patrick, announced on social media. My uncle spent in his sleep and did not suffer, which we are grateful for, said the young ONeal on Instagram. Kevin had a wicked sense of humor just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep it in our hearts forever. Ryan O’Neal (right) with his brother, Kevin, in an undated photo. (Getty Images/Getty Images) ONeal has appeared in several older brother Ryan’s films, including Whats Up Doc, Love Story, The Big Bounce and The Thief Who Came to Dinner. Born March 26, 1945 as Geoffrey Garrett ONeal, Kevin got his start on television with appearances on The Donna Reed Show, The Danny Thomas Show and others. He appeared regularly in many series of the 1960s and 70s, including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Mod Squad, My Three Sons, Gidget and Perry Mason. ONeal played Private Ben Whitledge in the one-season television adaptation of the comedy No Time for Sergeants following his stage and big-screen incarnations. When Kevin walked into a room, you heard it before you saw it, wrote Patrick ONeal, sending love and support to his cousin Garrett, Kevin’s son. This energy and this personality are an old trademark of ONEAL. Heaven had better be ready for him! Besides his nephew, brother, and son, Kevin ONeals survivors include niece and Oscar-winning actress Tatum ONeal, and actor nephew Griffin ONeal.

