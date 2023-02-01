Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64 | Smart News

Entertainment
Lisa Loringbest known as the original actress for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1960s television seriesThe Addams Familydied Saturday at the age of 64, reports The varietys Pat Saperstein.
Based on recurring characters from theNew Yorker cartoons ofCharles Addams, the macabre sitcom The Addams Family aired for two seasons between 1964 and 1966. Loring captured the attention of homes around the world as the pig-tailed young Wednesday Addams, the creepy but lovable child of Gomez and Morticia , who kept a black widow spider and a lizard named Lucifer as pets. In particularly memorable momentshe puts on a record and teaches the family butler, Lurch, how to dance.
She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history who is still celebrated today, says her agent, Chris Carbaugh. CNNby Toyin Owoseje and Amanda Watts.
The original Addams Family sitcom has left an indelible mark on popular culture. Wednesday and his family have been resurrected several times in film and television, most recently inWednesdaya Netflix sitcom directed byTim Burton. Within three weeks of the shows being released in November, it became the second most watched Netflix series in English.
Jenna OrtegaThe performance as the title character received critical praise and internet virality, with a scene of herdancing take off on TikTok. Talk with jimmy fallon on the Tonight’s showOrtega credited Loring as a key inspiration for the choreography.
I paid tribute to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams, Ortega said. I did some of her shuffle she does.
Born as Lisa Ann DeCinces in 1958 in Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, Loring and her family moved to Los Angeles when she was a toddler. She auditioned for the role of Wednesday Addams when she was 5 years old.
I got it because of my pout, Loring said in a 1980 interview with Newspapersa television soap opera, according to theNew York Times Christine Hauser.
Lorings’ other acting credits include TV showsThe UNCLE’s daughter,fantasy island andBarnabas Jones in the 60s and 70s, as well as several slasher films in the 80s. She is also known for playing Cricket Montgomery in the soap operaAs the world turns.
She died of a stroke, according to Laurie Jacobson, a friend who reported Lorings’ death in aFacebook post.
She’s embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts forever like Wednesday Addams, Jacobson wrote. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the entertainment world is huge. And the legacy for his family and friends, a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories.
