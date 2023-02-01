Actor Alec Baldwin has been officially charged for a fatal on-set shooting | News

Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been formally charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, according to court documents filed Tuesday by state prosecutors -United.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the weapons on the set of the Western movie Rust.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being injured during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and injuring director, Joel Souza .

Prosecutors said Baldwin’s involvement as a producer and the person who fired the gun weighed in the decision to press charges.

Tuesday’s filing comes nearly two weeks after prosecutor Carmack-Altwies first announced that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be prosecuted for what authorities described as a pattern of criminal disregard for security. In recent weeks, she has described two sets of manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting.

The manslaughter charge against Baldwin includes alternative standards and penalties. A charge of manslaughter for reckless breach of security would be applied without caution or circumspection.

A probable cause statement outlining the evidence against Baldwin alleges numerous instances of extremely reckless acts or reckless omissions to take precautions in the days and minutes leading up to the fatal shooting.

Investigators say Baldwin pulled a gun from a holster, pointed it at Hutchins and fired the weapon when a plastic gun or replica should have been used by industry standards.

The statement also says photos and video from the rehearsal, including moments before the fatal shooting, showed Baldwin with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger while operating the pistol’s hammer, and that a FBI analysis shows that the gun could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

Investigators say Baldwin failed to report for mandatory firearms training before filming and did not fully complete on-set training while distracted by phone calls to his family. They also cite several breaches of required safety controls and protocols when the weapon was loaded and provided to Baldwin.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have said they will fight the charges.

Baldwins attorney Luke Nikas declined to comment on Tuesday and referenced his previous statement on the case, in which he called the charges a terrible miscarriage of justice that he and his client would fight and win.

Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the set, the statement said. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked.

Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorney said he would release a statement later.

Hutchins’ death has already led to new safety measures in the film industry.

Carmack-Altwies told The Associated Press in a Jan. 19 interview that the shoot was really fast and loose. She said Baldwin should have known that there were hiccups on set and that several people raised safety concerns.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will receive a subpoena to appear in court. Prosecutors will forego a grand jury and rely on a judge to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. It could take up to 60 days for a decision.

Manslaughter can involve murder that occurs while a defendant is doing something legal but dangerous and acting negligently or carelessly.

Prosecutors say a proposed plea agreement signed by the film’s assistant director David Halls, who oversaw security on set, has not yet been approved by a judge and cannot be released.

Prosecutors previously said Halls agreed to plead guilty to careless use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Halls may have mishandled the gun before it was given to Baldwin.

District Attorneys’ Office spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in a statement Monday that prosecutors are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins and that the evidence and facts speak for themselves.

Baldwin, also a co-producer of Rust, described the murder as a tragic accident. The 64-year-old actor said he was told the gun was safe and sought to clear his name by suing those involved in handling and supplying the loaded .45 caliber revolver .

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in his direction and fired back and released the gun’s hammer, which discharged.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez-Reed, said the charges were the result of a faulty investigation and an inaccurate understanding of all the facts.

Defendants can participate in many initial court proceedings remotely or request to be excused from their first appearance.

The decision to charge Baldwin marks a stunning turn of events for a high-profile actor whose 40-year career included debut blockbuster The Hunt for Red October and a starring role on the sitcom 30 Rock, as well as iconic appearances on Martin Scorsese. The Departed and a film adaptation by David Mamets Glengarry Glen Ross.

In recent years, Baldwin was known for his impression of former US President Donald Trump on the comedy television show Saturday Night Live.