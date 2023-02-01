



DC’s Booster Gold series is already negotiating with a lead actor James Gunn reveals he and Peter Safran are already talking to an actor about playing Booster Gold in DC’s upcoming HBO Max TV series.



On January 31, 2023, Gunn and Safran revealed the first film and television projects involved in their 10-year plan for the DC Universe. The plan includes a new live-action HBO Max series titled gold booster, which features the titular time-traveling superhero. Safran said of the announcement, “A total fan favorite, as you know. A loser from the future who uses his core future tech to go back to today and pretend to be a superhero.” RELATED: Batman & Joker Are Officially DC Elseworlds Franchises, James Gunn Reveals Gunn added: “I think it’s basically the story of a superhero’s impostor syndrome. How do you deal with that? (It’s about) how he’s trying to use this future technology to be loved by people today and what’s really up to It’s a character story that’s going to be a very different kind of series, and now we’re talking to an actor about it.

Could Chris Pratt play Booster Gold in the DC Universe? Shortly after becoming co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Safran, Gunn revealed that Booster Gold/Michael Jon Carter was the “most requested character” Mastodon fans wanted to see brought to life on screen. Gunn has also previously teased that he’ll likely be with the cast of his guardians of the galaxy movies again, leading some fans to believe Chris Pratt could be in talks for the role, though that hasn’t been confirmed by Gunn or anyone at DC. “I can’t tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karin [Gillan]. But I also know that I will work with all of these people individually again,” Gunn said. RELATED: James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets a Mid-2025 Release Date Created by Dan Jurgens, Booster Gold first appeared in comics in 1986 gold booster #1. Football player born in Gotham in the 25th century, Michael Jon Carter traveled to the past through a time sphere and became familiar with the Justice League and other DC heroes. Along with his robotic sidekick named Skeets, the character is known to be overly selfish and to be close friends with Blue Beetle. Booster Gold has already been featured in live-action twice, as he was played by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas in Smallville and by Donald Faison in Legends of tomorrow. gold booster will premiere on HBO Max. The live-action series does not yet have a release date. Source: CC

