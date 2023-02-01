Entertainment
Baldwin accused of ‘reckless acts’ while filming ‘Rust’
Jan 31 (Reuters) – Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday for showing a “reckless” disregard for safety that led to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the 2021 filming of the western movie “Rust” in New Mexico, according to court documents.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges after months of speculation about whether she had evidence that Baldwin acted with criminal negligence when a revolver he was rehearsing with fired live ammunition that killed Hutchins .
Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were each charged with two counts of manslaughter. The most serious charge, which carries a potential five-year prison sentence, would require prosecutors to convince a jury that Baldwin acted with willful disregard for the safety of others.
A lawyer for Baldwin declined to comment. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney said the prosecutor “completely misunderstood the facts and came to the wrong conclusions.”
Baldwin’s case is notable in that there is little to no precedent for a Hollywood actor to face criminal charges for an on-set death.
A statement of probable cause by the prosecution’s special investigator, Robert Shilling, made it clear that Baldwin was charged as an actor and producer of the low-budget film.
Baldwin’s failure to complete sufficient firearms training, to check with the gunsmith if the revolver was loaded, or to deal with crew safety complaints were cited by Shilling as some of his many ” extremely reckless acts or reckless failures to act” in the 10 day period preceding until Hutchins’ death.
The ’30 Rock’ actor has denied responsibility for the shooting inside a filming church, saying Hutchins ordered him to point the gun at the camera, he cocked the gun but didn’t never pulled the trigger.
Baldwin said live ammunition should never have been allowed on set and that it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and first assistant director Dave Halls to ensure the weapon was unloaded, a position supported by many players and the SAG-AFTRA union.
Videos from inside the church before the shooting show Baldwin with his finger on the trigger, Shilling said.
An FBI forensic test of the revolver revealed that it “operated normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.
The prosecution used Baldwin’s comments to the media against him, saying the investigation showed he deviated from gun safety protocols he outlined in television interviews.
“Baldwin would have been better off not making public statements about these incidents,” said Kate Mangels, an attorney with the law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley.
Still, prosecutors could face a long chance of convincing a jury that Baldwin is criminally responsible because he was assured the gun was unloaded and it will be hard to blame him for any alleged breaches of security on the movie, legal analysts said.
No other “Rust” producer has been charged.
LIVE ROUNDS
The charging documents held Gutierrez-Reed responsible for “allowing live ammunition on set”, but did not accuse him of physically introducing them into the production.
Gutierrez-Reed said she brought two boxes of dummy cartridges to the set of a previous film. Supply company PDQ Arms and Prop also supplied dummy cartridges and blanks. An FBI test revealed that live Colt .45 cartridges taken at the PDQ in Albuquerque did not match those found on the film set, including the cartridge that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
As the gunsmith responsible for safety and firearms training, Gutierrez-Reed did not provide sufficient instruction to Baldwin, check the cartridges loaded into the revolver, or remain present at rehearsal to sure the actor didn’t point the gun at Hutchins, the special investigator said.
Gutierrez-Reed said she verified the cartridges were dummies before turning the gun over to Halls and leaving the church due to COVID protocols. Halls then handed it to Baldwin, telling him it was a “cold gun,” meaning it did not contain an explosive charge, according to police.
Halls has signed a plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge and is expected to cooperate with the prosecution.
Gutierrez-Reed said producers denied her requests for additional firearms training, including with Baldwin.
Gabrielle Pickle, the film’s executive producer, told the New Mexico Worker Safety Agency (OSHA) Dec. 20 that all of Gutierrez-Reed’s requests for additional days for gunsmith duties had been granted.
On December 7, Gutierrez-Reed testified to OSHA that Baldwin’s lack of knowledge and his “poor form” in using a revolver may have led to the discharge that killed Hutchins.
His attorney Jason Bowles said Halls, his senior in production, was responsible for not calling Gutierrez-Reed back into the church to perform his duties as gunsmith.
“We will fight these charges and expect a jury to find Hannah not guilty,” he said in a statement.
Defendants face an arraignment in court, which can be done virtually, and then a preliminary hearing where a judge will decide if there is probable cause to move forward with a trial. Preliminary hearings are generally scheduled within 60 days of the filing of charges.
Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; additional reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Rosalba O’Brien and Leslie Adler
