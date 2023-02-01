El Paso Media Fest will feature ‘The Room’ actor Greg Sestero





Media Fest, a three-day event focused on promoting local films and educating filmmakers, will run Friday through Sunday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso, 12351 Pellicano Drive. Chris Hanna, owner of El Paso film company ZGN Productions, said the festival will feature about 16 filmmakers selected from around the world. The festival gained more interest following positive reviews within the film festival industry. The festival has been among the top 100 film festivals for the past two years, he said. “For the community and the arts and film community, that means not only being able to watch films made locally and regionally, but from around the world and they can also find out what’s trending and apply it to local cinema,” says Hanna. In addition to the festival, Hanna is working on a distribution deal for her documentary “Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story,” featuring former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Daniel Valdez, who is also involved with the festival, is the co-founder of Undergrads College Mindset Academy and a teacher at Parkland High School. The festival features several educational panels related to cinematography, editing, and sound design, among other topics. Sessions will include Business of Film, Cinematography: Inside the Shot, The Magic of Editing, It’s an Actor’s Life for Me and Don’t Forget About the Sound. The festival will also include an appearance and a session led by Greg Sestero, the actor and writer who starred in the notorious 2003 film “The Bedroom.” He also wrote a book called “The Disaster Artist,” chronicling his experience directing the film and working with its enigmatic director Tommy Wiseau. In February 2014, the book was chosen to be made into a feature film. Sestero’s talk will be on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., along with a screening of “The Christmas Tapes.” Another guest will be Kent Kirkpatrick, an actor, writer and producer who has starred in “Better Call Saul,” “Midnight Texas” and “The Last Stand.” The El Paso Media Fest awards and closing party will take place from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse East. Tickets, ranging from $20 to $70, are available online via EventBrite. The 2023 festival program is available at https://elpasomediafest.com/2023-program.html Mara Corts Gonzlez can be reached at 915-546-6150, [email protected] and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

