Entertainment
Cellular network provider Google Fi confirms breach of customer data
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
As January draws to a close, the TechCrunch team is igniting the fireworks (do we still say that, in the age of electric cars? What’s the best expression these days?), with a wall of content amazing to download straight to your brain. We chose the creme de la creme, though we’re even more confused as to why there was creme on the crops in the first place. In summary, idiomatic English continues to confuse even the most language-savvy among us. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Who calls?: T-Mobiles Data Breach last week appears to have spilled over to Google Fi, which now says the hackers accessed customer information. Carly see you.
-
Sweet home HomePod: brian plugged in the Apple HomePod 2023 and shares his likes and dislikes about it.
-
More layoffs: Cloud data management giant NetApp to lay off 8%, or about 960, of its employees in multiple geographies, Ingrid reports. And yes, its citing the economic climate as the why.
Startups and VCs
There are people on the internet who don’t want to be found. That seems to be the case for the elusive and mysterious owner of Stripper Web, a 20-year-old forum for exotic dancers and sex workers. With only a week’s notice, the the unknown owner of the forums has announced that the website will close on February 1erasing the digital footprint of a community on the fringes for decades. AmandaThe report tries to get to the bottom of things and is fantastic, read it!
Last January, Germany’s largest vaccine maker, BioNTech, announced that it had agreed to acquire InstaDeep, a Tunisian-born, London-based AI startup, for up to $562. million, including a tranche investment of 200 million linked to performance. take argues that The acquisition of InstaDeeps is a classic case of an African startup going global.
Not enough to keep you busy? Well, here’s another handful:
When to build a freemium plan and how to do it right
Picture credits: Jonathan Knowles (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
SaaS pricing comes in three flavors: the classic sales-driven model, free trials that ultimately force users to make a decision, or freemium plans that hopefully offer enough value to keep users coming back. .
“Given the obvious differences between these models, picking one should be pretty straightforward,” writes Konstantin Valiotti, product growth manager at PandaDoc. “However, current market conditions do not allow for a single model.”
In this TC+ article, he explains how to identify the right time to deploy a freemium plan and, equally important, when not to. It also includes a tactical framework for developing freemium products that includes use cases for limited and unlimited use.
“Each strategy is unique and depends on the company’s idea of how it wants to proceed,” writes Valiotti. “Therefore, you should consider freemium as an extension of your strategy and see if it’s right for you.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Finally, someone is turning tablets into something you can use other than surfing the internet or watching Netflix. It came in your eyes Plugables new docking station that turns your tablet or phone into a workstation.
Meanwhile, Rita wonders what would happen if the China-based company Baidu has developed an answer to ChatGPT. Would that make a difference? And what kind of limitations would it have?
Here are five more:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-cell-network-provider-230555238.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cellular network provider Google Fi confirms breach of customer data
- Alyssa Healy’s announcement delights cricket fans ahead of the World Cup
- Local Circleville fashion store to close after 76 years in business
- Deny legitimacy of Myanmar’s military junta, UN expert urges
- Erdogan hints at Finland joining NATO; Rejects Sweden amid tensions
- Celebrities who have been in jail Daily Press
- Google Search does not yet have a concept of optimal keyword density
- Court to indict Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on February 7
- US stock market has plenty of reason to rally after Fed decision
- Ron DeSantis Responds to Donald Trump’s Recent Attacks
- A plan to increase Wellington’s seismic resilience needs to be ‘accelerated’
- Dave & Buster’s entertainment stock sees RS rating improve to 72