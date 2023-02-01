Prosecutors file manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, a weapons expert in the set of a deadly movie

SANTA FE, NM — Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been formally charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, according to court documents filed Tuesday. by prosecutors.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the weapons on the set of Western Rust, and presented evidence that they deviated known safety standards repeatedly.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being injured during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and injuring director, Joel Souza .

Prosecutors said Baldwin’s involvement as a producer and as the person who fired the gun weighed in the decision to press charges.

In recent weeks, Carmack-Altwies has filed two sets of manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting.

The manslaughter charge filed Tuesday against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed includes two alternative standards and penalties.

One version would require proof of negligence, which is punishable by 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law.

The second alternative is reckless disregard for safety without caution or circumspection. It has a higher threshold for wrongdoing and includes a firearms upgrade that could result in a mandatory five-year jail sentence because the offense was committed with a firearm.

Prosecutors said a jury could ultimately decide which definition of manslaughter to pursue.

A probable cause statement outlining the evidence against Baldwin alleges numerous instances of extremely reckless acts or reckless omissions to take precautions in the days and minutes leading up to the fatal shooting.

Investigators say Baldwin pulled a gun from a holster, pointed it at Hutchins and fired the weapon when a plastic gun or replica should have been used by industry standards.

He says photos and video from the rehearsal, including moments before the fatal shooting, showed Baldwin with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger while operating the pistol’s hammer, and that an analysis of the FBI shows that the gun could not be fired without pressing the trigger.

Investigators say Baldwin failed to report for mandatory firearms training before filming and did not fully complete on-set training while distracted by phone calls to his family. They also cite several violations of security checks and protocols required when the weapon was loaded and provided to Baldwin.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have sworn to fight the charges.

Baldwins attorney Luke Nikas declined to comment on Tuesday and referenced his previous statement on the case, in which he called the charges a terrible miscarriage of justice that he and his client would fight and win.

Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the set, the statement said. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked.

Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorney said he would release a statement later.

Prosecutors say Baldwin, in his role as producer of Rust, failed to account for Gutierrez-Reeds’ relative inexperience as an uncertified gunsmith during his second film assignment. They allege that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed skipped a critical security check of the gun and its ammunition, and that Baldwin should have been better known as an actor with extensive experience in movies involving firearms.

Standard protocol is that the gunsmith should show the firearm to the actor, remove the bullets in front of the actor, and demonstrate that there are no live ammunition (but dummies) in the firearm. fire, investigators said. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not do this protocol in front of Baldwin. Baldwin did not object.

Prosecutors also provided a new live ammunition count on set, noting that five additional live ammunition was discovered by authorities, including a bullet in the Baldwins holster as well as an ammunition box, holster, gun cart weapons and a live ammunition seized in Gutierrez-Roseau.

Hutchins’ death has already led to new safety precautions in the film industry.

Carmack-Altwies told The Associated Press in a Jan. 19 interview that the set was really spinning pretty fast and Baldwin should have known there were hiccups on set and several people raised safety concerns. .

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will receive a subpoena to appear in court. Prosecutors will forego a grand jury and rely on a judge to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial. The decision could take up to 60 days.

Manslaughter can involve murder that occurs while a defendant is doing something legal but dangerous and acting negligently or carelessly.

Prosecutors say a proposed plea deal signed by assistant director David Halls, who oversaw security on set, has not yet been cleared by a judge and cannot be released.

Prosecutors previously said Halls agreed to plead guilty to careless use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Halls may have mishandled the gun before it was given to Baldwin.

District Attorneys’ Office spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in a statement Monday that prosecutors are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins and that the evidence and facts speak for themselves.

Baldwin, also a co-producer of Rust, described the murder as a tragic accident. The 64-year-old actor said he was told the gun was safe and sought to clear his name by suing those involved in handling and supplying the loaded .45 caliber revolver .

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in his direction and fired back and released the gun’s hammer, which discharged.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez-Reed, said the charges were the result of a faulty investigation and an inaccurate understanding of all the facts.

Defendants can participate in many initial court proceedings remotely or request to be excused from their first appearance.

The decision to charge Baldwin marks a stunning turn of events for a high-profile actor whose 40-year career included debut blockbuster The Hunt for Red October and a starring role on the sitcom 30 Rock, as well as iconic appearances on Martin Scorsese. The Departed and a film adaptation by David Mamets Glengary Glen Ross. In recent years, Baldwin was known for his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles contributed to this report.