‘Pathaan’ Review: So Furious and Chaotic That ‘RRR’ Sounds Classic

Bollywood’s newest spy action ‘Pathaan’ debuted last weekend in the United States, where it earned an impressive $9.5 million. That’s exactly what “RRR” did on its opening weekend in the United States almost a year ago – although, of course, that was before “RRR” became a cross-cultural phenomenon, with a visibility and acclaim in American media that Bollywood films rarely, if ever achieve.

Nothing like this will happen to “Pathaan”. The new film is far more typical of Bollywood than “RRR” was: a sprawling, mountainous tangle of dough that piles one genre above the next with arbitrary verve. The film holds together primarily by the glue of its kinetic visual energy and the iconic quality of its stars: Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a sort of James Bond meets Jason Bourne meets Jason Statham meets Fabio, and John Abraham, who plays the sociopathic villain with aggro goosebumps triggered by an 80s Beverly Hills headdress.

For decades Bollywood films, at least when they were released here, had an undeniable exoticism to them. They often repackaged Hollywood forms, notably the musical, but with their own rhythm, flavor and spice. Baz Luhrmann was inspired by the rapture of Bollywood when he made “Moulin Rouge!” and films like “Lagaan” (2001), a rousing three-hour, 45-minute class war operetta about a cricket match (it was the last Indian film before “RRR” to be nominated for an Oscar), and “Dangal” (2016), a struggle epic rooted in the rising mores of girl power, had inspirational storylines that punctuated its own nationalist identity.

In recent years, however, something in Bollywood has changed. What you see in “Pathaan” isn’t so much the apotheosis of an Indian action movie as the fusion of decades of international mega-powerful meta-pulp styles: the superimposed double crosses and the daredevil of high-flying “Mission: Impossible” and “Bourne”, the twirling ballets in slow motion of Hong Kong action cinema, the hypnotics frozen in time by Sergio Leone, the provocative and exaggerated vehicular madness of the films “Fast and Furious “, and the body-body-body party vibe of a sexy-chic tequila commercial, all poured into a foundry and sealed with the who is the biggest badass? the mano-a-mano obsession that is one of the defining characteristics of the YRF spy universe, of which this film is the latest installment.

The characters in “Pathaan” often speak like movie posters (“Be rich. Be powerful. Or be a corpse”). They’re photographed as model gods, and while “Pathaan” isn’t a musical, the music playing during the action sequences is an overwhelming constant – this Bollywood EDM throbs, accelerating even routine battles to a rush. maximum. Khan, who suggests a sleeker, more ragged Adam Driver in a man-bun, plays the titular character, a veteran RAW agent who went undercover and left for dead, despite showing up in an early scene, bloody and beaten, tied to a torturer’s chair. He then breaks free and defeats his captors in the first of what must be the film’s two dozen swirling, crunchy, gravity-defying fight scenes. It’s the kind of movie in which even Pathaan walking in slow motion while donning his aviator sunglasses counts as an action moment.

His mission is to arrest Jim (Abraham), an agent who has gone rogue and runs Outfit X, an international terrorist organization that commits atrocities for profit. I wouldn’t even attempt to describe the plot of “Pathaan,” which zigzags and zags all over the world, and everywhere, in a way that defies logic. The film’s only real logic is its pop fetishization of power (bullet power, firepower, 12-pack-ab power), as well as its enthusiastic shifting of genres – now it’s a heist movie, now it’s a human-superhero-with-machine-wings movie, now it’s a contagion thriller with Jim threatening to unleash the power of Raktjeeb, a killer virus that makes COVID look like a cold. What’s in it for Jim? From what we can tell, the sheer megalomaniacal enjoyment of it all.

It may seem like a recipe for fun, but “Pathaan” has a discontinuous rhythm and a chained structure that becomes boring. (Two and a half hours of frenzied derivative pulp is a lot of pulp.) There’s a car chase through Dubai, a motorcycle chase on ice, and a climactic hand-to-hand combat in which Pathaan and Jim go against each other so hard that the wooden cabin they are fighting in begins to slide on the pilings of the mountain he is perched on. “RRR” was no model for restraint (and some critics salivated over its overworked fairy-tale technological bravery in a way that seemed vaguely condescending), but it was a classic work of high precision next to ” Pathan”. However, I must say that I am happy that Bollywood films find their place here. Let’s hope, like in the good old days, that they bring a new spirit to our cinemas, rather than blending in with what we already do.