Tuesday, January 31, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
Published on January 31, 2023
by TLV News
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
TUESDAY 31.01.2023
At Moe’s: Anecdotes (7 p.m.)
Pavilion of the old armory: Oxford Community Market (36h30)
Rooster : OPEN MICRO EVENING
The Edison: Big Bad Business Workshop (6 p.m.)
Lafayette and Oxford County Public Library: Baby Storytime (9:30 a.m.); Technical stop for teenagers (3 p.m.)
Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880
Breakfast: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Having dinner: 4:309 p.m.
Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968
11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:00 p.m. midnight
Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Dinner: 6:10 p.m.
Upstairs bar: 4:01 p.m.
Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks
FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912
10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.
Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881
2:01 p.m.
$5 Hotty Toddys ALL DAY
The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600
11 p.m. 9 p.m.
The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411
3:01 p.m.
Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks
McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333
Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637
11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.
Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks
Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414
5h3013h
Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166
11:10 a.m.; bar open late
Happy Hour 36h
Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970
3:01 p.m.
OPEN MICRO EVENING
Drinks 2 FOR 1
Herringbone
1000 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.5757
5:01 p.m.
Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363
4:10 p.m.
Happy Hour 45h:
$2 domestic
$4 drafts
$6 selected wines
$8 selection of classic cocktails
Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122
11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899
11:10 a.m.; bar open later
TACO TUESDAY
Happy Hour ALL DAY:
$2 Tacos
$5 Homemade Margaritas / $20 Photos
Maids 2 for 1
half price apps
Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871
11:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m.
Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks
Closed today:
Saint Leon
Scacti creepy
SoLa
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
