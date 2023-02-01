Entertainment, shopping and fun at Naseem Garden





Muscat – A family outing these days wouldn’t be complete without visiting Naseem Garden, considered one of the most important venues in Muscat’s ongoing nights. A Muscat Municipality official told Muscat Daily that the events in the garden are designed so that every visitor has something of interest for them. The consumer exhibition in Naseem Garden is one of the most important attractions for visitors, both Omani families and residents. It features more than 50 shops of Omani productive families and 80 small and medium enterprises selling all kinds of clothes, accessories and silverware, the official said. He informed that the exhibition includes Yemeni, Syrian and Turkish products, such as Arabic spices, natural honey and handicrafts for which these countries are famous. For others, especially children, the garden offers a variety of shows and activities. I came with my children to take pictures in the main open theater where acrobatic shows take place, Ahmed al Hashemi, a visitor to the garden, told Muscat Daily. He added, I liked the cartoon titled Greetings from Madagascar. The characters are really funny. My kids also loved going into the Madagascar forest – for free – and taking the most beautiful photos. Khalid al Balushi, another citizen from Amerat, said: My kids loved the ice cream corner. We also saw a fire show, but the cartoon characters wandering around the garden were one of the main attractions for my kids. They took photos with the characters to remember their time at the event. However, Balushi felt that the festival ended too soon. I hope the authorities will extend the festival period to one month next time. Kids love the fun and entertainment atmosphere. Nasser al Hosni, who came to watch the live shows, said Naseem Garden has all the activities that all members of a family can enjoy – shopping, fun and entertainment activities and electronic games for children. My children enjoyed the children’s films and Indian films shown in the outdoor cinema in the garden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.muscatdaily.com/2023/01/31/fun-shopping-and-entertainment-at-naseem-garden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos