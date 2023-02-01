Patients with Parkinson’s disease improve their daily lives thanks to a new therapy





ROME- Rome Health Ambulatory Rehabilitation Services is adding a new therapy program to help patients with Parkinson’s disease or other neurological disorders. Physical Therapy Doctor Jordan Wohlfert is now certified in LSVT-BIG, a research-based treatment protocol that improves mobility and movements used in daily function. LSVT, known as Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, was originally developed to help people communicate better. Physiotherapists took the fundamental ideas of LSVT LOUD and created LSVT BIG, which trains people with Parkinson’s to use their bodies more normally. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain. Many think of Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and his 30-year battle with the disease. Although most people with Parkinson’s disease first develop the disease after age 60, about 5-10% experience it before age 50. Men are more likely to develop the disease than women. Parkinson’s disease has four main symptoms: tremors of the hands, arms, legs or head; muscle stiffness, where the muscle stays tight for a long time; slowness of movements; impaired balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls. Other symptoms may include: difficulty swallowing, chewing and speaking; depression and other emotional changes; urinary problems or constipation; and skin problems. Wohlfert explained that his interest in LSVT BIG started in college. “One of my teachers was certified in LSVT and she discussed it several times in class. Since then, I have been interested in it,” he said. “Coming to the area, we have treated patients with Parkinson’s disease and we have been able to help them in some way, but not to the extent that LSVT BIG can help.” LSVT BIG is tailored to everyone’s needs and goals. BIG refers to how therapy re-teach people how normal movement should feel by helping them to “recalibrate” and recognize when their movements are smaller or slower than they think. Studies have shown that LSVT BIG can help people with early to intermediate stages of Parkinson’s disease, but clinical experience indicates that the treatment can also help people with advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, atypical parkinsonisms or movement problems due to other neurological conditions, such as brain injuries, multiple sclerosis (MS), and balance deficits (frequent falls). “When a patient is interested in LSVT BIG, I explain in detail what to expect during the treatment,” Wohlfert said. “I see a patient four times a week for 60 minutes for a full month.” During these sessions, the emphasis is on large movements and amplitude. The movements also help increase strength, balance and cardio. The LSVT-BIG can help patients with large motor movements, such as walking, sitting up and getting out of bed, as well as small motor tasks. With time and practice, we can help patients develop greater confidence in the way they move. After the first month of treatment is successful, Wohlfert said patients are encouraged to continue practicing the exercises and movements at home. Patients can request a review as early as three months to a year if they need further treatment. The patient will be reassessed and further sessions may be ordered. Rome Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Services is located at Chestnut Commons, 107 E. Chestnut St. If you or someone you know could benefit from LSVT BIG treatment, call 315-337-7952 and schedule an appointment with Jordan Wohlfert , TPD. Insurance requires a prescription from your provider to schedule an appointment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/parkinsons-patients-improving-daily-life-with-new-therapy,162708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos