Frontline presents “Putin and the Presidents” | Culture & Leisure

Almost alone among broadcast TV series, Frontline (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) continues to prove itself worthy of journalism’s description as the first draft in history.
Tonight the series, now in its 41st season, features Putin and Presidents, examining how Vladimir Putin tested five US administrations, from Bill Clinton to Joe Biden.
Presidents picks up themes from earlier profiles of Frontline Putin, recalling how he was a KGB agent stationed in East Germany at the time of the disintegration of the Soviet Union. He saw the fall of the USSR not as a moment of freedom and liberation but as a major historical tragedy. And he blamed the West and the United States for this national humiliation.
Driven by his authoritarian and single-minded quest to restore an old Russia to greatness, Putin made the most of US presidential administrations that did not see Russia as a high priority.
Putin came to power in 2000, the last year of the Clinton administration. And Clinton shared fears that Putin did not have democracy in his heart. President Bush is said to be somewhat charmed by Putin’s tales of religious experiences and claimed he was able to look into the souls of Russian leaders.
The Bush administration would be challenged by Russia’s brutal 2008 invasion of Georgia. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was sanctioned by the Obama administration, a move Putin viewed as acquiescence.
The description of Donald Trump’s relationship with Putin would be incredible if it weren’t so well documented. Suffice it to say that while Trump was not recruited as an active Russian agent, he essentially acted as a Russian asset in the Oval Office. He actively spread Putin’s own propaganda on Ukraine, attacked our NATO allies, and acted in concert with Putin’s cynical psy-ops operation to divide Americans and weaken their faith in their own country and in the sanctity of the ballot box. As the narrator observes, January 6, 2021 was a very good day for Vladimir Putin.
Having basically made his way with four presidents, Putin initially thought Biden was too old and weakened by the division of our nations to challenge his 2022 invasion of Ukraine. History and recent events proved him wrong. .
Some experts interviewed here believe that a floundering and weakened Putin, presiding over a military disaster, an economic tailspin and a resolute West could be more dangerous than ever.
This front line takes a long time in 60 minutes, and there are some shocking omissions. Trump’s crude efforts to blackmail Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, an act that resulted in his first impeachment, go completely unmentioned.
Americas’ complicated relationship with Putin deserves a multi-part review. An hour could explore the intimate relationships between Putin’s oligarch’s allies and Western financial institutions. Another could be devoted to the bromance between Putin and elements of the American political right, far-right media and so-called Christian nationalists, who seem to admire his brutal oppression of dissent and his warm relationship with the patriarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Putin’s pull of this ilk could surface if the House of Representatives tries to cut military aid to Putin’s main tormentor, the Ukrainian government.
A gangster cinephile (Jean-Paul Belmondo) reconnects with a naive American (Jean Seberg) in the 1960 French New Wave drama Breathless (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Jean-Luc Godard , died in September .
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
