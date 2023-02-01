DL Hughley covers Tire Nichols beat as he hosts The Daily Show (VIDEO) | Entertainment News





Actor and comedian DL Hughley is the latest guest host of The daily showafter well-received turns from Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes over the past three weeks. Unlike his predecessors, however, Hughley had some serious news to cover on his first night on the job. I’m sure many of you have heard of a young black man in Memphis being pulled over by the police, and we’ve all seen how it happened, Hughley said at the top of the show. Monday (January 30) before showing video footage of the police beat up Tire Nichols, who died in hospital three days after the encounter with police. In numerous clips, cable news anchors called the incident shocking, to which Hughley replied, You know who wasn’t shocked by that? Black people. The only people who were shocked by this are people who didn’t pay attention to it. But for us, it’s like a flashback. The Hughleys alum said the only shocking thing about the situation was how quickly these cops were arrested, jokingly they were arrested so quickly they didn’t even give us time to revolt! He then showed the faces of the five black police officers onscreen, stating, I have to wonder why. There’s something about them that seems worthy of a quick arrest. I can’t put my finger on it, but I want to stop them myself. Later on the show, during a chat with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Hughley revealed a personal connection to the case, as his driver was Nichols’ stepfather. They were fired, arrested and charged in less than 20 days, so that’s the plan going forward, Crump told Hughley of the officers’ quick arrest. They can’t tell us more, if the cop is black or white, when we see them on video committing a crime [or] use excessive force against us, that it takes six months, that it takes a year, no, you can’t tell us that anymore because you were going to say, remember those five black police officers in Memphis? » Hughley is one of many guest stars who will host The daily show over the next few weeks Trevor Noahthe exit. Noah said goodbye to the late-night show in December as he focused on stand-up comedy and travel. The daily showWeeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central More titles:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/entertainment/d-l-hughley-covers-tyre-nichols-beating-as-he-hosts-the-daily-show-video/article_056bd8a3-7e89-5ec4-bb48-1e2c64163dd1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos